ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs AFG: Harshit Rana Added To India Squad For Chennai ODI

Hyderabad: Fast bowler Harshit Rana was added to the India squad on Friday ahead of their third and final ODI of the bilateral series against Afghanistan. The fixture will be played on Saturday in Chennai, with India already taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after a huge 170-run win over the Afghan side in the second match. Rana’s inclusion in the squad will boost the pace bowling options for the Men in Blue.

BCCI confirms Harshit Rana’s addition to squad

BCCI has made an official statement to confirm the update on the addition of the pacer to the Indian team.

“The Men's Selection Committee has added Mr Harshit Rana to the India squad for the third and final IDFC First Bank ODI against Afghanistan. Mr Rana, who has completed his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE), has linked up with the ODI squad in Chennai,” the statement read.