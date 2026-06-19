IND vs AFG: Harshit Rana Added To India Squad For Chennai ODI
Harshit Rana has been added to the Indian team for the third ODI against Afghanistan after recovering from knee surgery.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 11:13 AM IST
Hyderabad: Fast bowler Harshit Rana was added to the India squad on Friday ahead of their third and final ODI of the bilateral series against Afghanistan. The fixture will be played on Saturday in Chennai, with India already taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after a huge 170-run win over the Afghan side in the second match. Rana’s inclusion in the squad will boost the pace bowling options for the Men in Blue.
BCCI confirms Harshit Rana’s addition to squad
BCCI has made an official statement to confirm the update on the addition of the pacer to the Indian team.
“The Men's Selection Committee has added Mr Harshit Rana to the India squad for the third and final IDFC First Bank ODI against Afghanistan. Mr Rana, who has completed his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE), has linked up with the ODI squad in Chennai,” the statement read.
🚨 Update 🚨— BCCI (@BCCI) June 19, 2026
Harshit Rana added to #TeamIndia squad for Chennai ODI.
More details 🔽 | #INDvAFG | @IDFCFIRSTBank https://t.co/zB84OUHo9x
Rana’s return to the team has come after he missed the T20 World Cup due to a knee injury. The Chennai ODI might be an opportunity for the team to be included in the squad, and the team can test their combinations.
Notably, the selectors haven’t named any replacement for the injured all-rounder Hardik Pandya.
After the conclusion of the series against Afghanistan, India will be playing T20I and ODI series against England. The three ODIs will be played from July 14 to July 19. They will also lock horns in the five T20Is from July 1 to July 11. In build-up to the series, the Afghanistan series will be crucial for the Indian side, and they will be aiming to prepare fully for the upcoming series.
Updated squad for the third ODI against Afghanistan
Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Harshit Rana