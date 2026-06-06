IND vs AFG: BCCI Reveals Virat Kohli’s Replacement In ODIs After Star Batter Gets Ruled Out Due To Hamstring Injury
Board of Control for Cricket in India revealed that Yashasvi Jaiswal will replace Virat Kohli for the ODI series against Afghanistan.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: India announced the squad for the T20I series against England and Ireland and for the Asian Games as well. While the whole world had their attention on India’s captaincy change in the T20 format and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s maiden call-up, another development unfolded in the press conference.
Chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed the development in the press conference that Yashasvi Jaiswal has replaced Virat Kohli in the 50-over squad for the series against Afghanistan after being ruled out due to a hamstring injury he sustained at the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
BCCI Hon. Secretary Mr. Devajit Saikia informs that Yashasvi Jaiswal will replace the injured Virat Kohli for the #INDvAFG ODI series.#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/cLxfK7gByz— BCCI (@BCCI) June 6, 2026
"It's just less than a week since he injured himself in the IPL final. Don't know the timelines yet, looks like he might be fit for England ODIs. Not a definitive squad; don't have a timeline from the physio yet," Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar said during the Indian T20I squad for the UK tour announcement.
Jaiswal’s return will add to India’s batting depth. The left-handed batter has played four ODIs in his career, and all of them came in 2025. Notably, he smacked a century in his last appearance in the format against South Africa.
Jaiswal’s recall comes at a critical junction as India aims to retain their core group and test their bench strength.
Kohli plays only ODI cricket for now, and his last appearance for the national side came in January in the home series against New Zealand. He was the top-scorer for India in that series, scoring 240 runs with an average of 80 and a strike rate of 105.26. The right-handed batter continued his form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well, amassing 675 runs with an average of 56.25 strike rate of 165.84. The Indian team were hopeful that he would carry the same form in the series against Afghanistan, but the batter's absence has crushed those hopes.
India's updated ODI squad vs Afghanistan
Shubman Gill (capt), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer (vice-capt), KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey