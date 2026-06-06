ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs AFG: BCCI Reveals Virat Kohli’s Replacement In ODIs After Star Batter Gets Ruled Out Due To Hamstring Injury

Hyderabad: India announced the squad for the T20I series against England and Ireland and for the Asian Games as well. While the whole world had their attention on India’s captaincy change in the T20 format and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s maiden call-up, another development unfolded in the press conference.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed the development in the press conference that Yashasvi Jaiswal has replaced Virat Kohli in the 50-over squad for the series against Afghanistan after being ruled out due to a hamstring injury he sustained at the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

"It's just less than a week since he injured himself in the IPL final. Don't know the timelines yet, looks like he might be fit for England ODIs. Not a definitive squad; don't have a timeline from the physio yet," Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar said during the Indian T20I squad for the UK tour announcement.