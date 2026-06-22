ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs AFG: ICC Takes Action Against Hashmatullah Shahidi For Breaching Code Of Conduct During 3rd ODI

Hyderabad: Afghanistan suffered a 3-0 defeat in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against India. Although Afghanistan lost the last match of the series, it was a special outing for their captain Hashmatullah Shahidi as he scored his maiden ODI century.

However, Hashmatullah committed an error during the match, due to which the ICC officially reprimanded him and added a demerit point to his disciplinary record.

ICC’s statement on Hashmatullah breach

The ICC said Hashmat was found to have breached Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third ODI. Due to which, action was taken against him.

"Hashmatullah was found to have breached Article 2.10.10 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Sportsmen and Sportsmen's Support Personnel," the ICC said in a statement. This rule applies when a batsman deliberately damages the pitch or causes damage which could have been avoided.'