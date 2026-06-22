IND vs AFG: ICC Takes Action Against Hashmatullah Shahidi For Breaching Code Of Conduct During 3rd ODI
Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi has been reprimanded for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct in the third ODI.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: Afghanistan suffered a 3-0 defeat in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against India. Although Afghanistan lost the last match of the series, it was a special outing for their captain Hashmatullah Shahidi as he scored his maiden ODI century.
However, Hashmatullah committed an error during the match, due to which the ICC officially reprimanded him and added a demerit point to his disciplinary record.
ICC’s statement on Hashmatullah breach
The ICC said Hashmat was found to have breached Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third ODI. Due to which, action was taken against him.
A gritty knock from skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi, who battled through tough conditions to reach three figures for the first time in ODIs 💯👏— ICC (@ICC) June 21, 2026
📝: https://t.co/BLPPfBY5Cu pic.twitter.com/qZcGIc1dFM
"Hashmatullah was found to have breached Article 2.10.10 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Sportsmen and Sportsmen's Support Personnel," the ICC said in a statement. This rule applies when a batsman deliberately damages the pitch or causes damage which could have been avoided.'
Hashmatullah ran onto the pitch twice despite receiving a warning during his innings. Hashmat was officially warned in the 31st over, but he still ran onto the pitch in the 40th over, resulting in a five-run penalty for his team. The ICC has now taken strict action against him for this mistake.
India emerge triumphant by nine wickets in third ODI
Talking about the match, fast bowler Prasidh Krishna's maiden five-wicket haul and Yashasvi Jaiswal's brilliant unbeaten century helped India to a comprehensive nine-wicket win.
Dominant India outclass Afghanistan to complete a 3-0 ODI series sweep 💪— ICC (@ICC) June 20, 2026
📝: https://t.co/BLPPfBY5Cu pic.twitter.com/58nSyBH69M
Prasidh took 5 for 23 in his 9 overs, including four in the power-play, using his pace, bounce, and swing. His impressive bowling helped India bowl out Afghanistan for 218 in 44.2 overs, while captain Hashmatullah Shahidi scored 102, his maiden ODI century.
In reply, Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma (who scored 79) shared a 170-run opening partnership, which included a five-run penalty. Jaiswal then went on to score an unbeaten 110 off 86 balls. This was his second ODI century in three innings, hitting 14 fours and three sixes.
India achieved the target with 128 balls to spare. This victory also meant India secured their first ODI series win under Shubman Gill's captaincy.