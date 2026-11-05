India Vs Sri Lanka First ODI Moved To Visakhapatnam
The match was shifted following a request by the Delhi and District Cricket Association.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 7:44 PM IST|
Updated : November 5, 2026 at 8:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced that the first One-Day International (ODI) between hosts India and Sri Lanka has been shifted to Visakhapatnam.
"The venue for the first Muthoot FinCorp ODI between India and Sri Lanka, scheduled to be played on December 13, 2026, has been shifted from Delhi to Visakhapatnam," the BCCI said in a media statement.
According to the BCCI, the venue change has been made following a request from the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), in view of the potential weather disruption and the proposed renovation work at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital.
🚨 News 🚨 First ODI between India and Sri Lanka to be held on December 13 shifted from Delhi to Visakhapatnam More details 🔽 | #TeamIndia | #INDvSL | @mflone_ https://t.co/P9wJkuYdtJ— BCCI (@BCCI) November 5, 2026
The match will now be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on December 13, 2026.
Sri Lanka are touring India for a white-ball tour, comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is. The ODI series will now start in Visakhapatnam. The second ODI will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, while the third ODI will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The second and third ODIs will be played on December 16 and 19 respectively.
The first of the three T20Is will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. The second game will be played in Cuttack on December 24, while the third and final T20I of the series will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gahunje in Pune. The T20 series starts on December 22 and ends on December 27.
Read More