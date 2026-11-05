ETV Bharat / sports

India Vs Sri Lanka First ODI Moved To Visakhapatnam

File photo of ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced that the first One-Day International (ODI) between hosts India and Sri Lanka has been shifted to Visakhapatnam.

"The venue for the first Muthoot FinCorp ODI between India and Sri Lanka, scheduled to be played on December 13, 2026, has been shifted from Delhi to Visakhapatnam," the BCCI said in a media statement.

According to the BCCI, the venue change has been made following a request from the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), in view of the potential weather disruption and the proposed renovation work at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital. The match will now be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on December 13, 2026.