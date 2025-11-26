It Is Upto BCCI To Decide My Future: India Coach Gautam Gambhir After Whitewash Against South Africa
India suffered a humiliating 0-2 loss against South Africa at home. This is the second whitewash for the hosts in two successive years
Guwahati: India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday asserted that it was upto the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to decide his future. The comments by the former left-handed India opener came after India suffered a 0-2 whitewash against South Africa at home.
This was India's second whitewash under Gambhir, the first coming against New Zealand in 2024. But Gambhir, a member of the 2011 ODI World Cup winning team, also reminded that under him the Indian team won the Champions Trophy 2025 and managed to level the series 2-2 against England in England.
India, led by Rishabh Pant, lost to South Africa by 408 runs, their biggest defeat in terms of runs in the second Test at Guwahati. India had lost the first Test played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
"It is up to the BCCI to decide my future. But I am the same guy who got you results in England and was coach for the Champions Trophy," Gambhir said at the post-match press conference.
Under Gambhir, India have lost 10 of the 18 Tests, including twin whitewashes against New Zealand last year and South Africa now, both at home.
According to him, the blame lies with everyone. "The blame lies with everyone and starts with me," he conceded in his first reactions after the 0-2 drubbing.
