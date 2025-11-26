ETV Bharat / sports

It Is Upto BCCI To Decide My Future: India Coach Gautam Gambhir After Whitewash Against South Africa

Guwahati: India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday asserted that it was upto the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to decide his future. The comments by the former left-handed India opener came after India suffered a 0-2 whitewash against South Africa at home.

This was India's second whitewash under Gambhir, the first coming against New Zealand in 2024. But Gambhir, a member of the 2011 ODI World Cup winning team, also reminded that under him the Indian team won the Champions Trophy 2025 and managed to level the series 2-2 against England in England.

India, led by Rishabh Pant, lost to South Africa by 408 runs, their biggest defeat in terms of runs in the second Test at Guwahati. India had lost the first Test played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.