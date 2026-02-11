IND Vs NAM | India Will Decide On Abhishek Sharma's Availability On Match Day, Says Tilak Varma
India will take on Namibia in their second league stage game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in New Delhi on Thursday.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 7:39 PM IST
By Meenakshi Rao
New Delhi: India will take a late call on star opener Abhishek Sharma's availability for Thursday’s T20 World Cup clash against Namibia, with Tilak Varma confirming that the opener has been discharged from hospital but remains under observation.
"When we reached Delhi, he (Abhishek Sharma) had been examined. He went to the hospital for examination. He has been discharged today and he's doing well. We have one more day before the game, so we'll decide tomorrow based on how he feels," Varma said at the pre-match press conference here on Wednesday.
Abhishek’s potential absence, coupled with ongoing assessment around spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's fitness, means India will be heading into the Group A fixture with key decisions pending. Tilak, however, offered reassurance on the pace spearhead.
"Jasprit Bumrah is fine and we have one more day. If he's doing better, the team management will take a call and see if he plays tomorrow," he said.
However, it looks unlikely that Sharma will play the Namibia match so close to his hospitalisation. A pre-Pakistan match rest and recuperation would be more on the mind of the team management.
Sanju Samson, who was seriously and vigorously practising at nets yesterday, may get a look-in if the team decides to ignore his poor outing in the run-up to the tournament.
Despite being overwhelming favourites — especially after an India A side bowled Namibia out for under 100 in a warm-up fixture — Tilak was quick to underline the dangers of complacency.
"No team can be taken lightly. T20 is a small format. Anything can happen. We will have to bring our A-game forward," he said, emphasising that shorter formats rarely allow room for assumptions.
For Tilak personally, the tournament marks a significant return. After battling injury concerns and doubts over his participation, he has re-entered the World Cup squad with renewed confidence.
"I am happy to be back in the World Cup side. Good routines in the last few weeks have helped me be here. The aim is to win the World Cup. I am always ready to contribute for the team. It didn't feel like I was returning after a forced break when I played the practice game," he said.
Beyond Namibia, attention is already drifting toward the marquee February 15 clash against Pakistan in Colombo — a fixture that drew intense speculation after the Pakistan Government said its team would skip the game in support of Bangladesh.
"We were excited to play and already prepared for the clash against Pakistan. When we got the news, we were excited for the match," Tilak said, reflecting the anticipation around the high-voltage encounter.
For now, though, India’s immediate focus remains on Namibia. With fitness calls pending and combinations to be finalised, Thursday’s contest may not be as straightforward as rankings suggest — but as Tilak reminded, in T20 cricket, reputations offer no guarantees.
