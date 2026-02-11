ETV Bharat / sports

IND Vs NAM | India Will Decide On Abhishek Sharma's Availability On Match Day, Says Tilak Varma

India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Namibia, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026 ( PTI )

By Meenakshi Rao

New Delhi: India will take a late call on star opener Abhishek Sharma's availability for Thursday’s T20 World Cup clash against Namibia, with Tilak Varma confirming that the opener has been discharged from hospital but remains under observation.

"When we reached Delhi, he (Abhishek Sharma) had been examined. He went to the hospital for examination. He has been discharged today and he's doing well. We have one more day before the game, so we'll decide tomorrow based on how he feels," Varma said at the pre-match press conference here on Wednesday.

Abhishek’s potential absence, coupled with ongoing assessment around spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's fitness, means India will be heading into the Group A fixture with key decisions pending. Tilak, however, offered reassurance on the pace spearhead.

"Jasprit Bumrah is fine and we have one more day. If he's doing better, the team management will take a call and see if he plays tomorrow," he said.

However, it looks unlikely that Sharma will play the Namibia match so close to his hospitalisation. A pre-Pakistan match rest and recuperation would be more on the mind of the team management.

Sanju Samson, who was seriously and vigorously practising at nets yesterday, may get a look-in if the team decides to ignore his poor outing in the run-up to the tournament.