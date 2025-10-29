ETV Bharat / sports

Australia Win Toss, Opt To Field In 1st T20I Against India

The opening game is being played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the first three matches

India versus Australia
India's paceman Jasprit Bumrah warms up prior the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Australia and India at Manuka Oval in Canberra on October 29, 2025 (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 29, 2025 at 1:39 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Canberra: Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to field in the first T20I against India here on Wednesday.

The Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, are playing a five-match T20 series against Australia. India lost the ODI series 2-1, which took place before the T20 series.

The BCCI informed that all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the first three matches of the series. He was recovering from his left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide. Reddy, however, complained of neck spasms, which impacted his recovery and mobility. The BCCI said its medical team is monitoring his progress.

When the Indian players walk in to bat, all eyes will be on southpaw Abhishek Sharma, who has the capacity to destroy any opposition attack. All eyes will also be on captain Suryakumar, who needs some runs under his belt. Focus would also be on the likes of Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson.

Australian bowlers would be keen to put up a disciplined show at the Manuka Oval.

Teams: Australia: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wicket-keeper), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Read More

  1. Shreyas Iyer On The Road To Recovery: BCCI
  2. I Will Continue To Perform And Rest Is In Selectors' Hands: Mohammed Shami

TAGGED:

T20 SERIES
SURYAKUMAR YADAV
MITCHELL MARSH
SHUBMAN GILL
INDIA VERSUS AUSTRALIA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

Thrill Vs Tragedy: Rising Paragliding Deaths Cast A Shadow

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.