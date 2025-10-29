ETV Bharat / sports

Australia Win Toss, Opt To Field In 1st T20I Against India

India's paceman Jasprit Bumrah warms up prior the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Australia and India at Manuka Oval in Canberra on October 29, 2025 ( AFP )

Canberra: Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to field in the first T20I against India here on Wednesday.

The Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, are playing a five-match T20 series against Australia. India lost the ODI series 2-1, which took place before the T20 series.

The BCCI informed that all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the first three matches of the series. He was recovering from his left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide. Reddy, however, complained of neck spasms, which impacted his recovery and mobility. The BCCI said its medical team is monitoring his progress.

When the Indian players walk in to bat, all eyes will be on southpaw Abhishek Sharma, who has the capacity to destroy any opposition attack. All eyes will also be on captain Suryakumar, who needs some runs under his belt. Focus would also be on the likes of Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson.