Vaibhav Suryavanshi Continues Record-Breaking Streak With 15-Ball Fifty
Young Indian cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi broke yet another record on Monday, January 5.
Published : January 6, 2026 at 9:53 AM IST|
Updated : January 6, 2026 at 10:25 AM IST
Hyderabad: India’s young gun, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, has broken numerous records in recent times, and he did it once more with a power-hitting display in the youth ODI between India and South Africa. His blitzkrieg helped India Under-19 secure a memorable eight-wicket win in Benoni, and he also scripted his name in the record books, surpassing Rishabh Pant.
Taking down a target of 246 at the Willowmoore Park, the 14-year-old smashed a sensational 15-ball fifty, scoring the fastest hundred in the youth ODI. He eclipsed Rishabh Pant’s 18-ball fifty scored in the 2016 Under-19 World Cup against Nepal. The target was revised to 174 from 27 over via the DLS method due to the interruption of the rain. However, Survyanshi’s aggressive start had already tilted the contest in the favour of the Indian team.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi - what a talented player - Young Captain in India 14 years old.!— 𝐌 (@Mahi017_) January 6, 2026
10 Sixes (60 run) in 68 run innings 😳😱, yesterday match against Sauth Africa in U19 !
He will break all Sixes records in future and will become number 1.! 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/jIY2hEMyZ7
The India Under-19 captain got out after scoring 68 runs off just 24 balls in an innings laced with 10 sixes and one four. His swashbuckling style ensured that India chased the target in just 23.3 overs, with 21 balls to spare. India has now taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
The left-handed batter added another feat to his illustrious career. He already holds the record for the fastest Under-19 hundred, smashing a ton in just 52 deliveries against England in Worcester last year.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi hits a monster six…🥶🔥#Ashes2025 #AUSvENG #vaibhavsuryavanshi— 𝐑𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐡. (@cricket12craze) January 6, 2026
pic.twitter.com/2zDiXQJkqK
Earlier in the contest, South Africa U-19 opted to bat after winning the toss. Jason Rowles anchored the innings with a knock of 114 off 113 balls. But the hosts failed to maintain the momentum after his dismissal, and they were bundled out on 245 in 49.3 overs.
Kishan Singh was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets, while RS Ambrish contributed two wickets.
The Under-19 World Cup is set to commence from January 15 in Zimbabwe and Namibia and so his form will be crucial for the Indian team.