Vaibhav Suryavanshi Continues Record-Breaking Streak With 15-Ball Fifty

Hyderabad: India’s young gun, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, has broken numerous records in recent times, and he did it once more with a power-hitting display in the youth ODI between India and South Africa. His blitzkrieg helped India Under-19 secure a memorable eight-wicket win in Benoni, and he also scripted his name in the record books, surpassing Rishabh Pant.

Taking down a target of 246 at the Willowmoore Park, the 14-year-old smashed a sensational 15-ball fifty, scoring the fastest hundred in the youth ODI. He eclipsed Rishabh Pant’s 18-ball fifty scored in the 2016 Under-19 World Cup against Nepal. The target was revised to 174 from 27 over via the DLS method due to the interruption of the rain. However, Survyanshi’s aggressive start had already tilted the contest in the favour of the Indian team.

The India Under-19 captain got out after scoring 68 runs off just 24 balls in an innings laced with 10 sixes and one four. His swashbuckling style ensured that India chased the target in just 23.3 overs, with 21 balls to spare. India has now taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.