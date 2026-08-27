ETV Bharat / sports

India Tour Of New Zealand Drives Record Early Ticket Sales

Wellington: India's upcoming multi-format tour of New Zealand has driven record early demand, with 26,000 tickets sold in the first 48 hours of the host board's pre-sale.

The 12-match tour, beginning in October, has emerged as the biggest draw in New Zealand Cricket's Cricket Nation members' pre-sale, which went live on Monday. The white-ball matches at Auckland's Eden Park have led the way in terms of tickets sold, while strong demand has also been reported from Christchurch and Wellington.

Hagley Oval, which has a capacity of 9,000, is expected to sell out for the first two T20 Internationals on October 22 and 24 as well as the second and final Test from November 27 to December 1.

Early sales have also been strong for matches in Wellington, which will host the third T20I and second ODI, while the Basin Reserve will stage the opening Test from November 19. New Zealand Cricket chief marketing and commercial officer Glenn Critchley said fans had responded to the call to secure tickets early.