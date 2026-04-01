India To Tour Zimbabwe For T20 Series In July 2026
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said the Indian cricket team is scheduled to play three T20Is at the Harare Sports Club, Harare.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 2:30 PM IST|
Updated : April 1, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced that the Indian cricket team, who are the T20 World Cup winners, will travel to Zimbabwe for a bilateral T20 series. The series will comprise three matches, which will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, in a media statement, said, "Team India will head to Zimbabwe for a three-match T20I series in July 2026. The Indian cricket team is scheduled to play three T20Is at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. The first T20I of the series will be played on July 23, 2026."
For the record, the Indian team had last travelled to Zimbabwe in 2024, where they played 5 T20Is. The first game of the series will be played on July 23, while the second and third games will be played on July 25 and July 26, respectively.
Zimbabwe is also scheduled to travel to India for a three-match ODI series in January 2027. The three ODIs will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad and the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, respectively.
India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, won the T20 World Cup in 2026, by defeating New Zealand in the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India are a formidable white ball team as they have also won the T20 World Cup in 2024 and the 2025 Champions Trophy.
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