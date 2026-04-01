ETV Bharat / sports

India To Tour Zimbabwe For T20 Series In July 2026

Players of Team India celebrate after India's win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 15, 2026 ( IANS )

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced that the Indian cricket team, who are the T20 World Cup winners, will travel to Zimbabwe for a bilateral T20 series. The series will comprise three matches, which will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, in a media statement, said, "Team India will head to Zimbabwe for a three-match T20I series in July 2026. The Indian cricket team is scheduled to play three T20Is at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. The first T20I of the series will be played on July 23, 2026."

For the record, the Indian team had last travelled to Zimbabwe in 2024, where they played 5 T20Is. The first game of the series will be played on July 23, while the second and third games will be played on July 25 and July 26, respectively.