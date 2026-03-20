ETV Bharat / sports

India To Tour Ireland Before White-Ball Series Against England

Hyderabad: World Champions India are all set to tour Ireland before their white-ball series against England in June. Ireland's director of high performance, Graham West, confirmed the schedule when he announced that Paul Stirling is stepping down from the T20I captaincy.

India will be hosting Afghanistan for a one-off Test and a three-match ODI series, which will end on June 20. The team is set to tour England for five T20Is and three ODIs from July 1-19. Between the two series, India will tour Ireland for the white-ball series.

West confirmed that the India series is part of the upcoming plans of the national team.

"With qualification secured for the T20 World Cup in 2028, Paul's (Stirling) decision to stand down as T20 captain provides the opportunity for the new captain to begin implementing their style and methodology, starting with the India series in June," West said in a press release.