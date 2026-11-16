ETV Bharat / sports

India To Stage 2029 Champions Trophy, Co-Host 2031 ODI World Cup

Indian players celebrate with the trophy after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 08, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: India will host the 2029 ICC Men's Champions Trophy, while sharing hosting duties with Bangladesh for the 2031 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, as the International Cricket Council (ICC) Board approved the schedule of marquee men's events and qualification frameworks for several global tournaments until 2035.

The decisions were taken at the ICC Board meetings in Bali, Indonesia, on Sunday, with the governing body aiming to provide greater opportunities to Full and Associate Members through enhanced qualification pathways and increased competitive exposure, according to a media release from ICC.

The 2029 Champions Trophy will be held from October 9 to 28, while the 2031 ODI World Cup, to be jointly hosted by India and Bangladesh, is scheduled from October 9 to November 23. The ICC also confirmed the hosting windows for other major men's events between 2028 and 2035, providing member boards and players with long-term clarity on the international calendar.

Australia and New Zealand will jointly host the 2028 Men's T20 World Cup from October 12 to November 12, while England will stage the 2029 World Test Championship (WTC) final from June 8 to 12. England, Ireland and Scotland will jointly host the 2030 Men's T20 World Cup from July 4 to August 4. England will also host the 2031 WTC final from June 12 to 16.

The hosts for the 2032 Men's T20 World Cup, 2033 WTC final, 2033 Champions Trophy, 2034 Men's T20 World Cup, 2035 WTC final and 2035 Men's ODI World Cup are yet to be announced. ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta said the approved calendar would provide greater certainty and direction to the international game.

“The ICC events portfolio and schedule are critical components of cricket's global architecture and deliver elevated context, competitiveness and consequence to the ecosystem. These tournaments serve as pinnacle moments for fans and players alike, with the associated pathways driving aspiration and access for the broader cricketing landscape," he said, as per the ICC.

"We also recognise the importance of providing athletes and member associations long-term visibility of these events to enable development of improved player pathways, focused high-performance programmes and structured calendars," he added.

The ICC Board also approved qualification formats for the 2027 Men's ODI World Cup, 2028 Men's T20 World Cup and 2028 Women's T20 World Cup.

The 2027 Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier, scheduled for February-March 2027, will feature 10 teams competing in 23 matches. The teams will be divided into two groups of five, followed by semi-finals and a final.