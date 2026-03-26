ETV Bharat / sports

India To Play West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe And Australia At Home In 2026-27 Season

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday unveiled the fixtures for Team India (Senior Men) international home season 2026-27. A BCCI statement said, "The upcoming home season promises an exciting and action-packed calendar, featuring four visiting teams — West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Australia — in a multi-format schedule."

According to the statement, the season will comprise 22 international matches in 17 cities, offering fans across the country the opportunity to witness top-quality international cricket. The BCCI said the season will commence with the West Indies tour of India, starting on September 27, 2026.

The tour will feature a three-match ODI series followed by a five-match T20I series. The ODIs will be played in Trivandrum, Guwahati and New Chandigarh, before the action shifts to the T20Is, which will be hosted across Lucknow, Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.