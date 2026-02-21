ETV Bharat / sports

India’s 3-City Test: Power, Patience And Poise In Super 8s

- By Meenakshi Rao

Ahmedabad: India arrive at the Super 8s not as a team chasing form, but as one setting the rhythm of the tournament. Three venues now await them — Ahmedabad, Chennai and Kolkata — each with its own mood, each demanding a slightly different version of the same side. And across those three stops stand three very different opponents: South Africa’s layered power, West Indies’ instinctive flair, and Zimbabwe’s defiant rise.

This is the phase where tournaments are not just played — they are interpreted. And India, more than most, appears to have found a way of reading conditions, tempo and pressure with uncommon clarity.

India's identity so far

India’s group stage was less a sprint than a carefully managed escalation. They did not need to peak too early; they needed to understand surfaces, combinations, and their own elasticity.

At the centre of this structure sits a batting unit that has learned to hold shape even while attacking. The top order has set tempo without surrendering wickets in clusters, while the middle order has been both pragmatic and explosive depending on match context. With the ball, India have leaned on variation — pace through the air, angles off the seam, and spin that asks questions rather than merely containing.

More importantly, India have looked emotionally settled. Their captain and senior core have consistently emphasised “clarity of role” and “staying in the moment” — phrases that, in the past, often felt like slogans, but in this tournament have translated into execution.

Ahmedabad: Ind vs SA: Yesterday Once More

Ahmedabad is where South Africa have already built their narrative in this tournament — three wins, including a Super Over escape and a commanding chase. They arrive here as a side that understands the bounce, the dew, and the scoring patterns.

From India’s point of view, this is the most complete challenge of the Super 8s.

South Africa’s captain Aiden Markram spoke after their New Zealand win about “playing the conditions rather than the occasion,” a line that captures the Proteas’ new temperament. Their pace attack — Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Marco Jansen — can threaten India in the Powerplay, while their batting, led by Quinton de Kock and David Miller, is built for Ahmedabad’s true surfaces.

India’s edge lies in familiarity and control. They have played more cricket here, and their spinners tend to find more purchase as the pitch wears. The contest will likely hinge on the middle overs — whether India’s spin can slow South Africa’s momentum, and whether India’s middle order can manage Rabada and Nortje without losing shape.

This is the match that will define India’s ceiling in the Super 8s.

Chennai: Ind vs Zim: Respect The Fearless