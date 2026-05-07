India To Host Inaugural World Yogasana Championship in Ahmedabad from June 4
The championship, to be organised under the aegis of World Yogasana and hosted by Yogasana Bharat, is expected to witness participation from 40 countries.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST
Ahmedabad: India is set to host the inaugural edition of the World Yogasana Championship 2026 from June 4 to 8 at the TransStadia in Ahmedabad, marking a major milestone in the global push to establish Yogasana as a competitive international sport.
The championship, to be organised under the aegis of World Yogasana and hosted by Yogasana Bharat, is expected to witness participation from more than 40 countries, bringing together top Yogasana athletes, officials and federations from across the world.
The event is being projected as a landmark step in India's efforts to position Yogasana on the global sporting map, with organisers expressing confidence that the discipline could eventually gain entry into major multi-sport competitions, including the Olympics.
As part of the build-up to the championship, selection trials for the Indian national Yogasana team were conducted on May 1 and 2 at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Sonepat, Haryana. Athletes competed in categories including traditional, artistic, rhythmic and athletic Yogasana. The selected Indian athletes will now attend a 24-day national coaching camp at the Naranpura Sports Complex, here, from May 10 to June 2.
Yogasana Bharat president Udit Sheth described the championship as a defining moment for the sport. ''Hosting the first-ever World Yogasana Sports Championship is a defining moment for the sport. It is our vision as India, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to take Yoga to the youth globally through the sport of Yogasana such that it resonates in many multi-sport events globally with a high possibility to make it an Olympic sport,'' he said.
"We’ve built a strong competitive ecosystem, and now Yogasana is ready for the global stage. India is proud to lead this movement. Yogasana is a gateway to the Yoga way of life," he added.
Secretary General of World Yogasana and Yogasana Bharat Jaideep Arya said the response during the national trials reflected the rapid growth of the discipline across the country.
"The level of participation and talent witnessed during the national trials in Sonepat highlights the tremendous growth of Yogasana across India. The championship will provide athletes with an international platform while further accelerating the sport’s global recognition and development," he said.
Recognised globally by World Yogasana, the sport combines the discipline and philosophy of yoga with the competitive structure of athletics. Participants are judged on precision, flexibility, balance, control, stability and degree of difficulty under standardised competition rules. With India preparing to welcome athletes and delegations from across the world, the inaugural championship is expected to become a showcase of both sporting excellence and the country’s rich yogic heritage.
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