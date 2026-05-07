ETV Bharat / sports

India To Host Inaugural World Yogasana Championship in Ahmedabad from June 4

Ahmedabad: India is set to host the inaugural edition of the World Yogasana Championship 2026 from June 4 to 8 at the TransStadia in Ahmedabad, marking a major milestone in the global push to establish Yogasana as a competitive international sport.

The championship, to be organised under the aegis of World Yogasana and hosted by Yogasana Bharat, is expected to witness participation from more than 40 countries, bringing together top Yogasana athletes, officials and federations from across the world.

The event is being projected as a landmark step in India's efforts to position Yogasana on the global sporting map, with organisers expressing confidence that the discipline could eventually gain entry into major multi-sport competitions, including the Olympics.

As part of the build-up to the championship, selection trials for the Indian national Yogasana team were conducted on May 1 and 2 at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Sonepat, Haryana. Athletes competed in categories including traditional, artistic, rhythmic and athletic Yogasana. The selected Indian athletes will now attend a 24-day national coaching camp at the Naranpura Sports Complex, here, from May 10 to June 2.

Yogasana Bharat president Udit Sheth described the championship as a defining moment for the sport. ''Hosting the first-ever World Yogasana Sports Championship is a defining moment for the sport. It is our vision as India, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to take Yoga to the youth globally through the sport of Yogasana such that it resonates in many multi-sport events globally with a high possibility to make it an Olympic sport,'' he said.