ETV Bharat / sports

India Thrash Afghanistan By Seven Wickets In First T20I

India's captain Shreyas Iyer, second right, shakes hand with Afghanistan players after winning in the first T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: India overcame Afghanistan with clinical ease, defeating them by seven wickets as Abhishek Sharma's blistering 82 powered the Shreyas Iyer-led side to a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series here on Sunday.

Chasing a modest 157, India romped home in just 13.4 overs, with Sharma smashing a 32-ball 82, studded with seven boundaries and as many sixes.

The left-hander tore into the Afghan attack, while Arshdeep Singh’s incisive 3/19 and an impressive all-round bowling effort had earlier kept the visitors to a below-par 156-8.

Sharma found an able ally in Ishan Kishan, who scored 42 off 33 balls, as the duo put on 121 runs for the second wicket after opener Sanju Samson departed for 10.