Historic! India Win Their First Ever Squash World Cup, Beating Hong Kong By 3-0
India defeated Hong Kong to win their first-ever squash World Cup held in Chennai.
Published : December 15, 2025 at 9:54 AM IST
Hyderabad: Joshna Chinappa, Abhay Singh, and Anahat Singh led India to a historic win in the final of the Squash World Cup against Hong Kong. India won their first-ever squash World Cup title with a 3-0 triumph. Playing their maiden World Cup final in Chennai, the Indian team produced a clinical performance to topple the pre-tournament favourites in straight ties.
With their title run, India surpassed their previous best performance when they won a bronze medal in 2023. Hong Kong also registered its best-ever finish in the tournament's history, bettering its bronze-medal finish two years back.
There were loud cheers for the Indian team from the home crowd.
A perfect start by Joshna Chinappa
Veteran campaigner Joshna Chinappa kicked off India’s campaign with a gritty and composed performance in the opening match. World No. 79, Joshna, defeated Ka Yi Lee, who is placed 42nd above her. She beat her opponent, 7-3, 2-7, 7-5, 7-1 in 23 minutes.
𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘 𝐂𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐃 🇮🇳🔥— Navin Mittal (@NavinSports) December 14, 2025
𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐀 𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐒𝐐𝐔𝐀𝐒𝐇 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐋𝐃 𝐂𝐔𝐏 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 🥇🏆🇮🇳
Joshna, Abhay & Anahat won their matches Comfortably to help India to win the 1st World Cup !!
Golden Letters Written in Indian Squash History 🔥🇮🇳🙌🏻 !! pic.twitter.com/jKh0SyJ0ws
Joshna won the first game with ease thanks to her superior court craft and shot selection. Lee raised her intensity in the second and third games, but Joshna remained calm to eke out a win with ease in the end.
Abhay and Anahat guide India to World Cup title
After Joshna’s win in the opening match, Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh took the momentum forward and won their matches. Abhay carved a ruthless display to beat reigning Asian champion Alex Lau in straight games, and India were leading by 2-0 now.
🔥🔥 HISTORIC DAY FOR INDIAN SQUASH🔥🔥— SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) December 14, 2025
🏆TEAM INDIA IS THE CHAMPION OF THE SQUASH WORLD CUP
Second-seeded India defeated the top-seeded Hong Kong 3-0 to win the Squash World Cup for the first time.
Former World Top 10 Joshna Chinappa defeated WR37 Ka Yi Lee🇭🇰 3-1 (7-3, 2-7,… pic.twitter.com/Vn18u0vYxQ
Anahat Singh outplayed Asian Champion Tomato Ho in just 16 minutes in the next match and India secured the title with a 3-0 win in the tie.
Squash World Cup Final: Result
Final: India beat Hong Kong 3-0
Joshna Chinappa beat Ka Yi Lee 7-3, 2-7, 7-5, 7-1
Abhay Singh beat Alex Lau 7-1, 7-4, 7-4
Anahat Singh beat Tomato Ho 7-2, 7-2, 7-5