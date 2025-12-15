ETV Bharat / sports

Historic! India Win Their First Ever Squash World Cup, Beating Hong Kong By 3-0

Hyderabad: Joshna Chinappa, Abhay Singh, and Anahat Singh led India to a historic win in the final of the Squash World Cup against Hong Kong. India won their first-ever squash World Cup title with a 3-0 triumph. Playing their maiden World Cup final in Chennai, the Indian team produced a clinical performance to topple the pre-tournament favourites in straight ties.

With their title run, India surpassed their previous best performance when they won a bronze medal in 2023. Hong Kong also registered its best-ever finish in the tournament's history, bettering its bronze-medal finish two years back.

There were loud cheers for the Indian team from the home crowd.

A perfect start by Joshna Chinappa

Veteran campaigner Joshna Chinappa kicked off India’s campaign with a gritty and composed performance in the opening match. World No. 79, Joshna, defeated Ka Yi Lee, who is placed 42nd above her. She beat her opponent, 7-3, 2-7, 7-5, 7-1 in 23 minutes.

Joshna won the first game with ease thanks to her superior court craft and shot selection. Lee raised her intensity in the second and third games, but Joshna remained calm to eke out a win with ease in the end.