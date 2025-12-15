ETV Bharat / sports

Historic! India Win Their First Ever Squash World Cup, Beating Hong Kong By 3-0

File Photo: India win squash World Cup (AFP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : December 15, 2025 at 9:54 AM IST

Hyderabad: Joshna Chinappa, Abhay Singh, and Anahat Singh led India to a historic win in the final of the Squash World Cup against Hong Kong. India won their first-ever squash World Cup title with a 3-0 triumph. Playing their maiden World Cup final in Chennai, the Indian team produced a clinical performance to topple the pre-tournament favourites in straight ties.

With their title run, India surpassed their previous best performance when they won a bronze medal in 2023. Hong Kong also registered its best-ever finish in the tournament's history, bettering its bronze-medal finish two years back.

There were loud cheers for the Indian team from the home crowd.

A perfect start by Joshna Chinappa

Veteran campaigner Joshna Chinappa kicked off India’s campaign with a gritty and composed performance in the opening match. World No. 79, Joshna, defeated Ka Yi Lee, who is placed 42nd above her. She beat her opponent, 7-3, 2-7, 7-5, 7-1 in 23 minutes.

Joshna won the first game with ease thanks to her superior court craft and shot selection. Lee raised her intensity in the second and third games, but Joshna remained calm to eke out a win with ease in the end.

Abhay and Anahat guide India to World Cup title

After Joshna’s win in the opening match, Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh took the momentum forward and won their matches. Abhay carved a ruthless display to beat reigning Asian champion Alex Lau in straight games, and India were leading by 2-0 now.

Anahat Singh outplayed Asian Champion Tomato Ho in just 16 minutes in the next match and India secured the title with a 3-0 win in the tie.

Squash World Cup Final: Result

Final: India beat Hong Kong 3-0

Joshna Chinappa beat Ka Yi Lee 7-3, 2-7, 7-5, 7-1

Abhay Singh beat Alex Lau 7-1, 7-4, 7-4

Anahat Singh beat Tomato Ho 7-2, 7-2, 7-5

