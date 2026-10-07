ETV Bharat / sports

India Team For New Zealand: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Returns After Four Years; Dhruv Jurel To Lead India A

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 16-member T20I squad for the five-match series against New Zealand. The selectors have come up with a big surprise as right-arm pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has returned to the squad after four years. The 36-year-old was building his comeback path via the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he produced a stellar performance for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their title run this year.

Bhuvneshwar’s last appearance came against New Zealand in November 2022. The pacer, known for his swing factor, stormed back into the Indian team setup after taking 28 wickets at an outstanding economy of 7.95 for RCB in this IPL.

There was a lot of chatter around Bhuvneshwar’s return to the Indian team, but notably, he has been selected in the squad after Ajit Agarkar stepped down as the chief selector.

Bhuvneshwar’s performance while being away from the India squad

Bhuvneshwar was playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. In the former, he picked up 16 wickets in 14 matches with an economy of 8.33. However, next year he produced a dismal season, managing to take only 11 wickets in 16 matches with a poor economy of 9.35.