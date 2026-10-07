India Team For New Zealand: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Returns After Four Years; Dhruv Jurel To Lead India A
All the talk around Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s return has turned into reality, as he has been picked for the T20I series against New Zealand.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 9:28 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 16-member T20I squad for the five-match series against New Zealand. The selectors have come up with a big surprise as right-arm pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has returned to the squad after four years. The 36-year-old was building his comeback path via the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he produced a stellar performance for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their title run this year.
Bhuvneshwar’s last appearance came against New Zealand in November 2022. The pacer, known for his swing factor, stormed back into the Indian team setup after taking 28 wickets at an outstanding economy of 7.95 for RCB in this IPL.
There was a lot of chatter around Bhuvneshwar’s return to the Indian team, but notably, he has been selected in the squad after Ajit Agarkar stepped down as the chief selector.
🚨 Announcement 🚨 #TeamIndia's T20I squad and India A squads for New Zealand tour announced 📝 Bhuvneshwar Kumar makes a comeback to the T20I side 🙌 More Details ▶️ https://t.co/oJ52QSH0DO #NZvIND https://t.co/btbXlQ0nQD— BCCI (@BCCI) October 6, 2026
Bhuvneshwar’s performance while being away from the India squad
Bhuvneshwar was playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. In the former, he picked up 16 wickets in 14 matches with an economy of 8.33. However, next year he produced a dismal season, managing to take only 11 wickets in 16 matches with a poor economy of 9.35.
The new ball just got its favourite person back. 🥹🌪️ Bhuvneshwar Kumar is BACK in Team India colours after 4️⃣ years and we can already sense it swinging big in New Zealand! 🇮🇳❤️🔥 #PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB https://t.co/AlQEsc4eA8— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) October 6, 2026
Bhuvneshwar was then picked by the RCB ahead of the 2025 season and the right-arm bowler scripted his way back into the national team with performances in the last two seasons. In 2025, he picked up 17 wickets from 14 fixtures with an economy of 9.29 and took it up a notch in 2026, taking 28 wickets from 16 matches.
Varun Chakravarthy returns
Although Bhuvneshwar’s return is the most celebrated as he is coming back after a long hiatus, Varun Chakravarthy is another player who is marking his return to the side. The mystery spinner has struggled a lot with injuries in 2026. He played a T20I against Afghanistan in Delhi, where he suffered a side strain and was subsequently ruled out of the Asian Games.
India T20I squad
Shreyas Iyer [c], Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson [wk], Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan [wk], Tilak Varma [vc], Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.
India vs New Zealand T20 series schedule
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|1st T20I
|22 October 2026 (Thursday)
|Hagley Oval, Christchurch
|12:30 PM
|2nd T20I
|24 October 2026 (Saturday)
|Hagley Oval, Christchurch
|12:30 PM
|3rd T20I
|27 October 2026 (Tuesday)
|HNRY Stadium, Wellington
|12:30 PM
|4th T20I
|30 October 2026 (Friday)
|Eden Park, Auckland
|12:30 PM
|5th T20I
|1 November 2026 (Sunday)
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|12:30 PM