Eight Players Out, Sanju Samson In: List Of All Changes Made In India Squad For Afghanistan T20I
India have made eight changes to their squad from the Zimbabwe series, returning to the full-strength squad.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 9:41 AM IST
Hyderabad: In a major shake-up in the Indian T20I squad, multiple changes have been made as the BCCI announced the squad for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. The series will be held from September 13 to 17, and all the matches of the series will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Notably, India have made eight changes as compared to the squad they fielded in the series against Zimbabwe.
Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma have retained their spot as captain and vice-captain, respectively.
Players to miss out
A total of eight players have been excluded, and Rinku Singh is the most notable name. The left-handed batter had returned to the squad after being dropped for the tour of England and Ireland. In the two matches against Zimbabwe, he managed to amass just 37 runs in two innings.
India’s squad for Afghanistan T20I series announced. #TeamIndia will play three T20Is against Afghanistan at New Delhi, beginning September 13.#AFGvIND pic.twitter.com/UqTUeZyHz8— BCCI (@BCCI) September 1, 2026
Excluded players - Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh.
Jasprit Bumrah boosts bowling attack
The eight replacements include India’s bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who will return to the T20Is for the first time since March if the BCCI medical team clears him. Axar Patel has also returned for the series against Afghanistan.
Players in: Sanju Samson, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh.
Four players to be assessed by the medical team
Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah and Harshit Rana are the four players who have been marked with ‘subject to fitness’ in the squad announcement.
India squad for Afghanistan T20 series
Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma (VC), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar*, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah*, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana*.
India vs Afghanistan series schedule
1st T20I: Sunday, September 13, at 7:00 PM local time (Delhi)
2nd T20I: Tuesday, September 15, at 7:00 PM local time (Delhi)
3rd T20I: Thursday, September 17, at 7:00 PM local time (Delhi)