ETV Bharat / sports

Eight Players Out, Sanju Samson In: List Of All Changes Made In India Squad For Afghanistan T20I

Hyderabad: In a major shake-up in the Indian T20I squad, multiple changes have been made as the BCCI announced the squad for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. The series will be held from September 13 to 17, and all the matches of the series will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Notably, India have made eight changes as compared to the squad they fielded in the series against Zimbabwe.

Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma have retained their spot as captain and vice-captain, respectively.

Players to miss out

A total of eight players have been excluded, and Rinku Singh is the most notable name. The left-handed batter had returned to the squad after being dropped for the tour of England and Ireland. In the two matches against Zimbabwe, he managed to amass just 37 runs in two innings.

Excluded players - Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh.

Jasprit Bumrah boosts bowling attack

The eight replacements include India’s bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who will return to the T20Is for the first time since March if the BCCI medical team clears him. Axar Patel has also returned for the series against Afghanistan.