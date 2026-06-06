Team India T20 Squad: Shreyas Iyer Named Skipper, Suryakumar Yadav Sacked From Captaincy
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earned his maiden national call-up as the BCCI announced squads for the England and Ireland series and the Asian Games 2026.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 1:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: Suryakumar Yadav was dropped as the Indian T20 captain in a bold move by the national selection committee, headed by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar.
The selection panel announced the Indian 16-member squad for the bilateral T20I series against England and Ireland and the 2026 Asian Games, to be held in Japan.
Mumbaikar Shreyas Iyer was named as captain of the national side. Suryakumar Yadav, after a poor IPL season, was also dropped from the T20 team. Shreyas has returned to the national T20 side for the first time after a match against Australia in Bengaluru on December 3, 2023.
Also, they announced the team for the Asian Games 2026, which are to be held in Japan. The leadership has been changed, and Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as captain of the Indian team for the white-ball series.
After leading the Indian team to the title in the 2026 T20 World Cup, he suffered poor form with the bat in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) edition. The new selection might indicate that Suryakumar is now out of consideration for the T20I squad.
Presenting #TeamIndia's T20I squads for the tours of England & Ireland 2026 🇮🇳#ENGvIND | #IREvIND pic.twitter.com/f84kSSAIDf— BCCI (@BCCI) June 6, 2026
"We have got a bit more time for the next World Cup, and his (Shreyas) performances as captain, having won (the IPL) with Kolkata Knight Riders and a couple of good seasons with Punjab Kings. He was very close to always being there in the team but could not find the spot,” chief selector Ajit Agarkar told reporters after announcing the squads for various tours.
Shreyas Iyer appointed as new captain
Shreyas Iyer has been handed the leadership role after showcasing his captaincy in the last two Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons. In the 2025 edition, he led his team - Punjab Kings to the final, while in 2026, he led with the bat, scoring 498 runs with an average of 55.13. On the other hand, Suryakukmar Yadav has lost captaincy and a place in the team as a result of a poor season for Mumbai Indians. He amassed 270 runs from 13 matches with an average of 20.77
Agarkar said Suryakumar’s dipping form over the last two seasons dictated their decision to remove the Mumbaikar from the T20 captaincy.
"You look at the form in the last two years, but he was doing well as a captain (of India). We did not deliberate a lot, but at some stage we were going to look ahead,” Agarkar added.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record
The young Rajasthan Royals batter has been handed a maiden call-up thanks to a stellar Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 edition. He scored 776 runs from 16 innings with a monstrous strike rate of 237.30. The left-handed batter made headlines in the tournament with his explosive batting style and consistency. Right-arm medium pacer Prince Yadav, who plays for Lucknow Super Giants, picked 16 wickets from 14 matches with an economy of 8.82.
Here's a look at #TeamIndia's squad for the Asian Games 2026 in Japan this September 👏#AsianGames pic.twitter.com/euMfmhWEcN— BCCI (@BCCI) June 6, 2026
Agarkar was impressed with the Bihar boy’s game-changing abilities. "We have seen what he can do. Even in the (IPL) playoffs we saw he almost single-handedly carried his team. For a young kid to be batting in a high pressure environment, he can be a game-changer. It’s commendable," said Agarkar, who represented Mumbai in the domestic circuit.
At 15 years and 71 days old, Sooryavanshi becomes the youngest ever player to feature in an Indian cricket team, surpassing the long-standing record held by legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar was 16 years and 205 days when he made his Test debut against Pakistan at Karachi on November 15, 1989.
Jasprit Bumrah rested from bilateral series
Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been rested from the T20I series against England and Ireland. After managing a heavy workload, including the T20 World Cup 2026 and a two-month-long IPL season, the right-arm pacer has been rested. However, he has been retained for the Asian Games.
Hardik Pandya excluded from the team
Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been omitted from the squad. However, head of the selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, said in the press conference that the 32-year-old will be part of the ODI squad for the series against England. Hardik's bowling will be assessed, and the decision will be taken.
India will travel to Ireland for two T20Is (June 26 and 28), followed by a five-match T20I series against England between July 1 and 11.
India squad for England and Ireland tour
Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Isha Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India men's squad for Asian Games
Shreyas Iyer (capt), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vc), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Jasprit Bumrah.