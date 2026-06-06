ETV Bharat / sports

Team India T20 Squad: Shreyas Iyer Named Skipper, Suryakumar Yadav Sacked From Captaincy

Hyderabad: Suryakumar Yadav was dropped as the Indian T20 captain in a bold move by the national selection committee, headed by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar.

The selection panel announced the Indian 16-member squad for the bilateral T20I series against England and Ireland and the 2026 Asian Games, to be held in Japan.

Mumbaikar Shreyas Iyer was named as captain of the national side. Suryakumar Yadav, after a poor IPL season, was also dropped from the T20 team. Shreyas has returned to the national T20 side for the first time after a match against Australia in Bengaluru on December 3, 2023.

Also, they announced the team for the Asian Games 2026, which are to be held in Japan. The leadership has been changed, and Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as captain of the Indian team for the white-ball series.

After leading the Indian team to the title in the 2026 T20 World Cup, he suffered poor form with the bat in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) edition. The new selection might indicate that Suryakumar is now out of consideration for the T20I squad.

"We have got a bit more time for the next World Cup, and his (Shreyas) performances as captain, having won (the IPL) with Kolkata Knight Riders and a couple of good seasons with Punjab Kings. He was very close to always being there in the team but could not find the spot,” chief selector Ajit Agarkar told reporters after announcing the squads for various tours.

Shreyas Iyer appointed as new captain

Shreyas Iyer has been handed the leadership role after showcasing his captaincy in the last two Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons. In the 2025 edition, he led his team - Punjab Kings to the final, while in 2026, he led with the bat, scoring 498 runs with an average of 55.13. On the other hand, Suryakukmar Yadav has lost captaincy and a place in the team as a result of a poor season for Mumbai Indians. He amassed 270 runs from 13 matches with an average of 20.77

Agarkar said Suryakumar’s dipping form over the last two seasons dictated their decision to remove the Mumbaikar from the T20 captaincy.

"You look at the form in the last two years, but he was doing well as a captain (of India). We did not deliberate a lot, but at some stage we were going to look ahead,” Agarkar added.

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