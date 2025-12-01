ETV Bharat / sports

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India Settle For A Silver After Hard-Fought 0-1 Loss To Belgium

Malaysia: In an entertaining final that lived up to its billing, Belgium beat India 1-0 in a closely-fought encounter to lift the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 in Malaysia. India was forced to settle for a Silver, thanks to Thibeau Stockbroekx's lone goal of the match in the 34th minute. This is Belgium's maiden Sultan Azlan Shah title and only their second appearance in one of the most prestigious invitational hockey tournaments in the international calendar.

Unfortunately for India, who were coming into this match after a high-scoring 14-3 win against Canada on Saturday, they couldn't convert from the three penalty corners that they earned. While Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas and Sanjay have been successful in the PC attack during this tournament, they simply could not beat the Belgian defence.

The only defeat India saw in this tournament was to Belgium earlier in the league stage. Belgium had got the better of India 3-2.

The match underscored defensive discipline. There were intense midfield battles and with experienced stars like Manpreet Singh and Hardik Singh rested for the tournament, the onus was on the younger lot who did were to keep narrow margins with a world class side like Belgium.