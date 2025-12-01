ETV Bharat / sports

India Stun Iran With Narrow 2-1 Win To Book A Berth In AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026

Hyderabad: The Indian Under-17 football team scripted a historic win over Iran on Sunday to seal a berth in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup, which is to be held in Saudi Arabia. In front of the home crowd, the Blue Colts showed resilience to come across a tough opponent and beat them in a tense encounter. Notably, this is India’s first win over Iran in any age group since 1959. The Indian men’s senior football team has been under scrutiny in recent times, considering the disappointing results they have produced in the last two years. Also, the future of the Indian Super League (ISL) seems to be uncertain as the All India Football Federation (AIFF) found no bidder to buy the rights of the competitions. However, in a situation where Indian football is witnessing dark times, the Indian Under-17 team brought an exciting development for the football fans in the country by stunning Iran to qualify for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026.

India were on the brink of elimination coming into the match after a 1–1 draw against Palestine, a 3–1 win over Chinese Taipei and a 2-0 defeat against Lebanon. They were in third place with four points, and only the group winners were going to advance into the competition. Iran, on the other hand, were unbeaten with two wins and a draw. A draw would have been enough for them to secure qualification, while India needed a win.

The early proceedings showed why Iran were unbeatable in the tournament so far. Their physicality and direct football put the hosts under pressure in the first 10 minutes, and goalkeeper Rajrup Sarkar was tested as he had to pull off multiple saves. Iran opened the scoring in he 18th minute as the Iranian midfield found Amirreza Valipoor inside the box and he struck into the corner with his left foot.



India takes the lead in the second half



Captain Dallalmuon Gangte levelled the scores by converting the penalty, and the scores were 1-1 at halftime. In the 51st minute, a costly defensive misjudgment from Iran helped India take a decisive lead. The ball rolled into the feet of Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, who struck a brilliant left-footed shot to score the winning goal for the country.

India defended their lead for the rest of the match despite Iran throwing everything at them to manage at least a draw, which was necessary to top the group. India have qualified for the tournament in the last four editions.