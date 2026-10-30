ETV Bharat / sports

India Squad For U-19 Asia Cup 2026: Anvay Dravid and Aryavir Sehwag Named In The Lineup

Hyderabad: The BCCI has announced the India squad for the Under-19 Asia Cup 2026. The 15-member Under-19 squad has been selected for the tournament to be held in Oman from November 5 to 14. While Lakshya Rayachandani has been given the captaincy of the Indian team, Yashvardhan Singh Chauhan has been given the vice-captaincy. Similarly, former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid's son Anway Dravid and Virender Sehwag's son Aryavir Sehwag have also been included in the team.

A total of 8 teams will participate in the U-19 Asia Cup. India has been placed in Group A along with UAE, Nepal and Pakistan, while Group B includes Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Malaysia.

The Indian team will start their campaign against Nepal on November 6 and will face their arch-rivals Pakistan on November 8. The top 2 teams from both groups will advance to the semi-finals, which will be played on November 12. The final match of the tournament will be held on November 14.

Aryavir Sehwag is in the Indian team

Aryavir Sehwag, son of former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, has been included in the Indian Under-19 team. Aryavir has impressed with his aggressive and consistent batting in the recent domestic Under-19 tournaments and India-A matches.

Aryavir, who possesses the explosive run-scoring ability of his father, has won the trust of the selectors with his impressive performances in recent matches. Aryavir will be responsible for strengthening India's top order in the upcoming Asia Cup.