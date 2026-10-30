India Squad For U-19 Asia Cup 2026: Anvay Dravid and Aryavir Sehwag Named In The Lineup
Anvay Dravid and Aaryavir Sehwag are named in India’s squad for the Under-19 Asia Cup 2026.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: The BCCI has announced the India squad for the Under-19 Asia Cup 2026. The 15-member Under-19 squad has been selected for the tournament to be held in Oman from November 5 to 14. While Lakshya Rayachandani has been given the captaincy of the Indian team, Yashvardhan Singh Chauhan has been given the vice-captaincy. Similarly, former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid's son Anway Dravid and Virender Sehwag's son Aryavir Sehwag have also been included in the team.
A total of 8 teams will participate in the U-19 Asia Cup. India has been placed in Group A along with UAE, Nepal and Pakistan, while Group B includes Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Malaysia.
🚨 News 🚨 India U19 squad for ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup announced. More Details 🔽 https://t.co/RPWuCiVGBQ— BCCI (@BCCI) October 30, 2026
The Indian team will start their campaign against Nepal on November 6 and will face their arch-rivals Pakistan on November 8. The top 2 teams from both groups will advance to the semi-finals, which will be played on November 12. The final match of the tournament will be held on November 14.
Aryavir Sehwag is in the Indian team
Aryavir Sehwag, son of former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, has been included in the Indian Under-19 team. Aryavir has impressed with his aggressive and consistent batting in the recent domestic Under-19 tournaments and India-A matches.
Aryavir, who possesses the explosive run-scoring ability of his father, has won the trust of the selectors with his impressive performances in recent matches. Aryavir will be responsible for strengthening India's top order in the upcoming Asia Cup.
India U-19 squad for Asia Cup Lakshya Raichandani [C], Aaryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineeth, Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan [VC], Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid [WK], Rajat Baghel [WK], V. Yashveer, Aryan Savsani, Mohit Ulva, Kavya Patel, Shavin Vinod, Ishan Sood— Shayan Acharya (@ShayanAcharya) October 30, 2026
He had a sequence of 28, 47 and 34 in the recently held one-day series against Australia.
Anvay Dravid to be wicketkeeper
Former Indian cricket team captain and veteran batsman Rahul Dravid's son Anway Dravid has been selected as a wicketkeeper-batsman in the team. Anway has impressed everyone with his brilliant batting and impressive keeping behind the wicket in the domestic and India Under-19 warm-up matches. Playing with excellent technique and a patient style like his father, Anway has cemented his place in the team by playing important parts under pressure.
He recently scored 38 and 9 in the two one-dayers he played against Australia. he also recorded individual scores of 67 and 87 in the one-day leg of the Sri Lanka tour.
India U-19 squad for Asia Cup
Lakshya Raichandani (capt), Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineeth, Yashbardhan Chauhan (vice-capt), Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (wk), Rajat Baghel (wk), V. Yashveer, Aryan Savsani, Mohit Ulva, Kavya Patel, Shavin Vinod, Ishan Sood.