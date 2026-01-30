ETV Bharat / sports

Men In Blue Take Guard To Make History At ICC T20 World Cup

- By Meenakshi Rao

New Delhi: What does India have in its ranks? World No 1 batter Abhishek Sharma; World No 1 spinner Varun Chakravarty; Former World No 1 pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who would well be retaining his spot at the top had he not been saddled with workload issues, not to mention a bevvy of all-rounders.

What India does not have? Fear, defeatist attitude, indiscipline, outfield inertia, doubts, a short tail and, well, a full stomach. This means they are young, hungry and happening. They also have a heady blend of veterans and flashy youngsters who have learnt their cricket in the nursery of the fast and furious IPL, but also have learnt the importance of stability.

No RoKo but no Toko

In the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the team still has the petro charge to surge and soar unhampered. No RoKo? Worry not! No Toko either for these deserving and unstoppable youngsters who have married craft and hard work to intent!

But really! What’s it with Team India? It is almost as if the elements have teamed up to help the Men in Blue make history at the ICC T20 World Cup, 2026. Let’s count the positives: Above everything else, skipper Suryakumar Yadav has regained his form. From being Mr. 360 degrees to battling to stay in the crease, he has come into his old stunning psychedelics with the bat.

All players are performing to their optimum. Ishan Kishan is hitting as if he has no time to stand and stare. Harshit Rana is celebrating more often, both with bowling and batting, that too at supersonic speed. Bumrah is doing what he is used to, and othersare hitting to finish the game within 10 overs.

All this and more has been happening at the ongoing T20 series against New Zealand leading up to the World Cup. The bowling coach, Morne Morkel, says this young and happening team has an X factor which no other squad does.

Scintillating Run-Up To World Cup

The five-T20 series with New Zealand to prepare for the upcoming World Cup has quickly moved from being a learning experience. It comes across more like a teaching plan for visitors. The only sad part of this team is the fact that the very talented Sanju Samson, picked with such big hopes, has failed to make a mark, going out cheaply from the plum posting as an opener.

In his last four T20 International innings against New Zealand, Samson has struggled with scores of 10 (7 balls), 6 (5 balls), a golden duck and 24. Consequently, he has managed only 40 runs across these three matches in the series thus far, even though the team management says “he is just one knock away” from cementing his place in the playing 11 of the World Cup, which is now just nine days away.

The Big Hitters

A word here on Kishan’s ecstatic run thus far. After staying away two years from the T20s, Kishan announced his comeback in style with a scintillating 76 off 32 balls in the second T20 against the Kiwis and following it up with a quickfire 28 off just 13 balls. Incidentally, he made his fastest 50 in 21 balls, breaking the record of Abhishek Sharma.

Coming to Sharma, he is the rock of the pie and has a big role to play in the fortunes of Team India in the upcoming World Cup. What Team India has achieved over the years in this format is agility, power hitting and using the bowling unit in a manner that makes it the best in the world. What he needs to do is continue to be the X factor in the team and not be fathomed and packed off by the opposition. His yen for first ball six flirts with the team fortune, like it did in the fourth T20I against the Kiwis the other day. More on him later.

Head Turners