Men In Blue Take Guard To Make History At ICC T20 World Cup
With every department in top gear, India will be making a bid for the T20 Cup, brimming with talent, confidence and a hunger to win.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 2:11 PM IST
- By Meenakshi Rao
New Delhi: What does India have in its ranks? World No 1 batter Abhishek Sharma; World No 1 spinner Varun Chakravarty; Former World No 1 pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who would well be retaining his spot at the top had he not been saddled with workload issues, not to mention a bevvy of all-rounders.
What India does not have? Fear, defeatist attitude, indiscipline, outfield inertia, doubts, a short tail and, well, a full stomach. This means they are young, hungry and happening. They also have a heady blend of veterans and flashy youngsters who have learnt their cricket in the nursery of the fast and furious IPL, but also have learnt the importance of stability.
No RoKo but no Toko
In the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the team still has the petro charge to surge and soar unhampered. No RoKo? Worry not! No Toko either for these deserving and unstoppable youngsters who have married craft and hard work to intent!
But really! What’s it with Team India? It is almost as if the elements have teamed up to help the Men in Blue make history at the ICC T20 World Cup, 2026. Let’s count the positives: Above everything else, skipper Suryakumar Yadav has regained his form. From being Mr. 360 degrees to battling to stay in the crease, he has come into his old stunning psychedelics with the bat.
All players are performing to their optimum. Ishan Kishan is hitting as if he has no time to stand and stare. Harshit Rana is celebrating more often, both with bowling and batting, that too at supersonic speed. Bumrah is doing what he is used to, and othersare hitting to finish the game within 10 overs.
All this and more has been happening at the ongoing T20 series against New Zealand leading up to the World Cup. The bowling coach, Morne Morkel, says this young and happening team has an X factor which no other squad does.
Scintillating Run-Up To World Cup
The five-T20 series with New Zealand to prepare for the upcoming World Cup has quickly moved from being a learning experience. It comes across more like a teaching plan for visitors. The only sad part of this team is the fact that the very talented Sanju Samson, picked with such big hopes, has failed to make a mark, going out cheaply from the plum posting as an opener.
In his last four T20 International innings against New Zealand, Samson has struggled with scores of 10 (7 balls), 6 (5 balls), a golden duck and 24. Consequently, he has managed only 40 runs across these three matches in the series thus far, even though the team management says “he is just one knock away” from cementing his place in the playing 11 of the World Cup, which is now just nine days away.
The Big Hitters
A word here on Kishan’s ecstatic run thus far. After staying away two years from the T20s, Kishan announced his comeback in style with a scintillating 76 off 32 balls in the second T20 against the Kiwis and following it up with a quickfire 28 off just 13 balls. Incidentally, he made his fastest 50 in 21 balls, breaking the record of Abhishek Sharma.
Coming to Sharma, he is the rock of the pie and has a big role to play in the fortunes of Team India in the upcoming World Cup. What Team India has achieved over the years in this format is agility, power hitting and using the bowling unit in a manner that makes it the best in the world. What he needs to do is continue to be the X factor in the team and not be fathomed and packed off by the opposition. His yen for first ball six flirts with the team fortune, like it did in the fourth T20I against the Kiwis the other day. More on him later.
Head Turners
Kuldeep has had the unwavering support of his skipper and, mostly, repays the favour with crucial wicket-taking at a crucial time. He nibbles away at oppositions without being ruffled by rope treatments. His gritty spells often put the batsmen on backfoot. His T20I economy rate of 6.87 makes him one of India's most economical bowlers in the format. The golden-haired man from Kanpur speaks mostly by turning his arm and wrist to hurt opponents of all kinds.
Varun Chakravarty makes India’s spin department more lethal than others, what with his versatile right-arm leg-spin bowling variations, including the carrom ball and googly. This architect of yore is now designing and blueprinting Indian hopes. The stealthy turns this tall spinner gives to the ball have earned him the title of mystery spinner, and he needs to live up to it in home conditions.
India’s spin royalty has many more, like the match-winning left-arm Axar Patel and off-spin all-rounder Washington Sundar, providing all-round depth and a fearsome reputation.
Master Blaster To The Fore
What sets India’s batting department apart from other equally well-endowed teams is the sheer variety, consistent performances and a collective hunger to win unitedly. Leading this philosophy is a young gun who stuns with every turn of the bat.
Abhi-six, Abhishake, Abhdhurandhar, Abhilator – call him whatever you want. He comes and fires all guns blazing without time for fear.
With his youth, confidence, and hunger for runs, Sharma is a delight in the crease, a swashbuckling left-handed batter whose fearless approach and elegant stroke play have made him a fan favourite pillar of Team India's limited-overs setup. Hailing from Amritsar, this young superstar has a remarkable journey, blending talent with sheer hard work and a strategic mind. He is truly a delightful talent to behold, destined to carry forward India's legacy of fearless cricket for years to come.
He holds the highest career strike rate in T20I history among batters with over 1000 runs, a staggering 190.62. Last year, he rose to No 1 in the world in the T20I format, becoming the youngest Indian to do so.
All Bases Covered
In short, India has all bases covered. Samson and Abhishek at the mouth to lay the foundation, Surya and Ishan to accelerate or save the situation as the next layer and 3 and 4 slots, the middle all done up with big hitters and stabilisers in Tilak Verma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel, and then Rinku Singh as the diminutive but high impact finisher who masterminds life in death overs.
Over to the bowlers with a three-man pace attack in Bumrah, Harshit and Arshdeep. And then there are Kuldeep, Axar and Varun to play as per ground conditions.
Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Axar Patel (VC), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Verma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sunder, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarty
Group A: India are paired with Pakistan, USA, Namibia, Netherlands
Fixtures
February 7: vs USA, Mumbai, 7 pm
February 12: vs Namibia, Delhi, 7 pm
February 15: vs Pakistan, Colombo, 7 pm
February 18: vs Netherlands, Ahmedabad, 7 pm.