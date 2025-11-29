IND vs SA: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Lead India’s Practice Session Ahead Of 1st ODI
The Indian team were seen engaged in a practice session ahead of the first ODI of the bilateral series.
Published : November 29, 2025 at 1:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian cricket team had their first practice session ahead of the opening contest of the three-match ODI series against South Africa. The star Indian duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli led the practice session held at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Thursday, November 27.
The newly released video shows Indian batters playing some crisp back-foot punches and the Indian training staff sending throwdowns with trademark assurance. Kohli also played some aerial shots in the session, which grabbed the limelight.
The trio of Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad were also involved in the session. Ruturaj was practising the front-foot defence while Kohli played some shots on the backfoot. Considering the practice session, the batting core appears strong ahead of the crucial match.
The duo will return to international cricket after playing against Australia in the ODI series Down Under in October, where India lost 1-2.
After struggling in the first two matches of the series, Rohit and Virat showed their class in the third clash of the series and stitched a match-winning partnership.
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma vs South Africa
Kohli has scored 1504 runs from 29 ODI innings with an average of 65.3,9 including five centuries. On the other hand, Rohit has amassed 806 runs from 25 innings with an average of 33.58, including three hundreds.
While Kohli has impressive numbers to boast about against the Proteas, Rohit will be looking to improve his performance against the South African side.
ODI series schedule
After the first ODI match is played in Ranchi, the next two matches of the series will be played in Raipur and Vizag on December 3 and 6, respectively. The fixtures will commence from 1:30 PM IST. Both teams will play a five-match T20I series afterwards.
India squad for South Africa series
KL Rahul (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh.