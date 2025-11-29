ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Lead India’s Practice Session Ahead Of 1st ODI

Hyderabad: The Indian cricket team had their first practice session ahead of the opening contest of the three-match ODI series against South Africa. The star Indian duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli led the practice session held at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Thursday, November 27.

The newly released video shows Indian batters playing some crisp back-foot punches and the Indian training staff sending throwdowns with trademark assurance. Kohli also played some aerial shots in the session, which grabbed the limelight.

The trio of Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad were also involved in the session. Ruturaj was practising the front-foot defence while Kohli played some shots on the backfoot. Considering the practice session, the batting core appears strong ahead of the crucial match.

The duo will return to international cricket after playing against Australia in the ODI series Down Under in October, where India lost 1-2.

After struggling in the first two matches of the series, Rohit and Virat showed their class in the third clash of the series and stitched a match-winning partnership.