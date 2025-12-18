ETV Bharat / sports

India-South Africa 4th T20I Abandoned Due To Excessive Fog In Lucknow; Final Encounter In Ahmedabad

Lucknow: Muskuraiye, Aap Lucknow Mein Hain... ('Smile, you are in Lucknow') - the familiar tagline of the City of Nawabs went missing on Wednesday evening as thousands of fans and spectators were left disappointed after excessive fog took over the venue of the fourth T20I between India and South Africa, forcing umpires to call off the game without a ball being bowled.

At the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, umpires Rohan Pandit and KN Ananthapadmanabhan delayed the toss and conducted multiple inspections, including one at 9:25 pm by looking at the floodlights from the batter's crease. However, the game was finally called off at 9:30 pm local time due to poor visibility, much to the dismay the enthusiastic fans at the stadium.

India remain 2-1 ahead in the five-match series and cannot lose the trophy. The two teams will now turn their attention to the fifth and final match scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

India vice-captain Shubman Gill will be eager to regain full fitness ahead of Friday’s contest at the place where he has enjoyed prolific success with the bat, including his lone T20I century, and boasts a strong IPL record. But with the opener nursing a foot injury, it raises the likelihood of Sanju Samson featuring in the playing eleven.