ETV Bharat / sports

India Skipper Shubman Gill Backs Team After Test Series Defeat Against South Africa

New Delhi: In his first reaction to team India's humbling defeat in the test series against South Africa, test skipper Shubman Gill, who missed part of the first test and the entire second test, has said that the men in blue will come out stronger from the loss.

Taking to X, Gill, who is recuperating from a neck injury suffered in the first test at Edens Garden in Kolkata, Gill wrote, “Calm seas don’t teach you how to steer, it’s the storm that forges steady hands. We’ll continue to believe in each other, fight for each other, and move forward - rising stronger”.

Gill's post comes close on the heels of India's humbling 408-run defeat against South Africa in 2nd Gauhati on the fifth day on Wednesday. The visitors conceded a rather narrow 30-run defeat against the visitors in the first test at Kolkata. The series whitewash follows a 0-3 drubbing against New Zealand and marks South Africa's first test victory on Indian soil after 25 years.