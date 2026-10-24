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Half The Athletes But Best-Ever Medal Haul; India Sign Off Asian Para Games 2026 Campaign With 30 Gold Medals

Indian para-athletes surpassed all expectations, producing their best-ever medal haul at the Asian Para Games in Nagoya, Japan.

Asian Para Games 2026
Sandeep set a world record in the Men's 400m T44/T64 (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 24, 2026 at 10:24 AM IST

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Hyderabad: India’s Para-athletes produced their best-ever performance at the Asian Para Games in the 2026 edition held in Nagoya, Japan. The contingent finished with 114 medals, recording their best-ever medal haul. Notably, India had sent only 168 athletes in this edition, as compared to 309 in the Hangzhou 2023 Games. The country won nine gold medals on the fifth day of the Games to sign off its campaign with 30 gold medals.

Comparing India’s performance in the 2023 Games

In Hangzhou, India had sent a total of 309 athletes, while this time the number was reduced to 168 athletes. Stricter qualification rules, the removal of specific disciplines like Blind Chess and para rowing, and selection rows were the reasons behind this reduction.

In 2023, India won 27 gold medals, while they won 30 in Nagoya, Japan. In 2023, the silver medals were 31, which rose by four this time around. Last time, India won 50 bronze medals, but this time one bronze medal was reduced.

For the unversed, India had won 111 medals in Hangzhou, but three medals were stripped due to doping violations.

Three world records for India

Three Indian athletes set world records in their respective events

Sandeep - Para-Athletics (Men's 400m T44/T64) - 52.28 seconds (T44 World Record)

Haney - Para-Athletics (Men's Javelin Throw F37) - 60.49 metres (World Record)

Mona Agarwal - Para-Shooting (Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1) - Score of 357.5 (World Record & Asian Para Games Record)

India’s Asian Para Games medals by sport

Para athletics: 22 gold, 19 silver, 24 bronze, 65 total

Para swimming: 0 gold, 3 silver, 8 bronze, 11 total

Para table tennis: 0 gold, 0 silver, 7 bronze, 7 total

Para shooting: 2 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze, 5 total

Para judo: 0 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze, 2 total

Para powerlifting: 0 gold, 2 silver, 0 bronze, 2 total

Para archery: 3 gold, 3 silver, 0 bronze, 6 total

Para badminton: 3 gold, 5 silver, 8 bronze, 16 total

Full list of India medal winners

Para Athletics

Gold: Nishad Kumar, men’s long jump T47

Gold: Soumya, women’s 1500m T12/T13

Bronze: Ravanni Valasanaini, women’s 1500m T11

Gold: Rinku, men’s javelin throw F46

Silver: Ajeet Singh, men’s javelin throw F46

Silver: Pradeep Kumar, men’s javelin throw F53/F54

Bronze: Ayush Verma, men’s javelin throw F53/F54

Bronze: Praveen Sharma, men’s shot put F11

Gold: Deepthi Jeevanji, women’s 400m T20

Gold: Pranav Soorma, men’s discus throw F51/F52/F53

Silver: Ram Ratan Singh, men’s discus throw F51/F52/F53

Gold: Devender Kumar, men’s discus throw F43/F44/F62/F64

Silver: Rakesh, men’s discus throw F43/F44/F62/F64

Bronze: Pardeep Kumar, men’s discus throw F43/F44/F62/F64

Gold: Nishad Kumar, men’s high jump T47

Silver: Preeti Pal, women’s 200m T35

Gold: Simran, women’s 200m T12

Bronze: Tejalben Damor, women’s 200m T12

Bronze: Hokato Hotozhe Sema, men’s shot put F56/F57

Gold: Praveen Kumar, men’s high jump T64

Silver: Banti, men’s high jump T64

Silver: Manjeet, men’s javelin throw F12/F13

Gold: Sachin Sarjerao Khilari, men’s shot put F46

Silver: Mohd Yasser, men’s shot put F46

Gold: Ayush Verma, men’s shot put F53

Silver: Bhagyashri Jadhav, women’s shot put F34

Bronze: Anubhav Choudhary, men’s 100m T35

Bronze: Rakeshbhai Bhatt, men’s 100m T37

Bronze: Parveen, men’s shot put F46

Gold: Dilip Mahadu Gavit, men’s 100m T47

Silver: Mohammed Morssinganakath, men’s 100m T47

Silver: Akira Banothu, men’s 400m T35/T38

Bronze: Pranav Desai, men’s 100m T64

Silver: Preeti Pal, women’s 100m T35

Gold: Simran, women’s 100m T12

Bronze: Sukhchain, men’s javelin throw F55

Bronze: Ravi Rongali, men’s shot put F40

Bronze: Karamjyoti, women’s discus throw F55

Bronze: Sharath Makanahalli, men’s 1500m T12/T13

Bronze: Haney, men’s discus throw F37

Bronze: Shailesh Kumar, men’s long jump T42/T61/T63

Silver: Tejalben Damor, women’s 400m T12

Gold: Anjanaben Bumbadiya, women’s 400m T47

Silver: Jayanti Behera, women’s 400m T47

Gold: Shailesh Kumar, men’s high jump T63

Silver: Varun Singh Bhati, men’s high jump T63

Bronze: Rahul, men’s high jump T63

Gold: Dilip Mahadu Gavit, men’s 400m T47

Gold: Solairaj Dharmaraj, men’s long jump T44/T62/T64

Bronze: Ravanni Valasanaini, women’s 400m T11

Gold: Sandeep Kumar, men’s 400m T64

Bronze: Ajay Kumar, men’s 400m T64

Silver: Nimisha Chakkungalparambil, women’s long jump T47

Silver: Parmod, men’s 1500m T46

Gold: Haney, men’s javelin throw F37/38

Bronze: Navdeep, men’s javelin throw F40/F41

Bronze: Rakeshbhai Bhatt, men’s 100m T37

Bronze: Sandeep, men’s 100m T44

Gold: Sumit Antil, men’s javelin throw F42-F44/F61-F64

Silver: Mahendra Gurjar, men’s javelin throw F42-F44/F61-F64

Bronze: Sanjay Sargar, men’s javelin throw F42-F44/F61-F64

Gold: Pranav Soorma, men’s club throw F51

Bronze: Dharambir Nain, men’s club throw F51

Para Swimming

Silver: Ravi Karthik Budigina, men’s 100m freestyle S13

Bronze: Himanshu Nandal, men’s 400m freestyle S11

Bronze: Niranjan Mukundan, men’s 200m individual medley SM7

Bronze: Ravi Karthik Budigina, men’s 50m freestyle S13

Bronze: Himanshu Nandal, men’s 100m breaststroke SB11

Bronze: Rohit Kumar, men’s 100m breaststroke SB4

Silver: Kapil Kumar, men’s 400m freestyle S10

Bronze: Swatik Patil, men’s 100m breaststroke SB9

Silver: Ravi Karthik Budigina, men’s 100m backstroke S13

Bronze: Tejas Nandakumar, men’s 100m backstroke S7

Bronze: Himanshu Nandal, men’s 100m freestyle S11

Para Shooting

Gold: Mona Agarwal, women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1

Silver: Avani Lekhara, women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1

Silver: Manish Narwal, men’s 10m air pistol SH1

Bronze: Shrishti Arora, women’s 10m air pistol SH1

Gold: Mona Agarwal, women’s 50m rifle 3 positions

Para Judo

Bronze: Kapil Parmar, men’s J1 -70kg

Silver: Kokila, women’s J2 -52kg

Para Powerlifting

Silver: Ashok, men’s -65kg

Silver: Kasthuri Rajamani, women’s -67kg

Para Table Tennis

Bronze: Jehan Madan, men’s singles Class 1

Bronze: Sonalben Patel, women’s singles Class 3

Bronze: Bhavina Patel, women’s singles Class 4-5

Bronze: Prachi Pandey, women’s singles Class 6

Bronze: Baby Sahana Ravi, women’s singles Class 9

Bronze: Shubham Wadhwa and Bhavina Patel, mixed doubles Class XD7

Bronze: Jehan Madan and Shubham Wadhwa, men’s doubles MD4

Para Archery

Silver: Sheetal Devi and Payal Nag, women’s compound doubles

Silver: Swati Chaudhary, W1 women’s

Gold: Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar, compound mixed team

Gold: Sheetal Devi, women’s compound

Gold: Harvinder Singh and Vijay Sundi, men’s recurve doubles

Silver: Bhawna Choudhary and Pooja Jatyan, women’s recurve doubles

Para Badminton

Bronze: Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, men's singles SL4

Bronze: Sanjana Kumari, women's singles SL3

Bronze: Abhijeet Sakhuja, men's singles SL4

Bronze: Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan and Krishna Nagar, mixed doubles SH6

Bronze: Manisha Ramdass and Pramod Bhagat, mixed doubles WH1-WH2

Bronze: Alphia James and Pallavi Kaluvehalli, women's doubles SL3-SU5

Bronze: Manisha Ramdass, women's singles SU5

Bronze: Surya Kant Yadav and Naveen Sivakumar, men's doubles SL3-SU5

Gold: Nitesh Kumar, men's singles SL3

Silver: Pramod Bhagat, men's singles SL3

Gold: Naveen Sivakumar, men's singles SL3

Silver: Thulasimathi Murugesan, women's singles SU5

Silver: Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan, women's singles SH6

Silver: Krishna Nagar and Sivarajan Solaimalai, men's doubles SH6

Silver: Nitesh Kumar and Thulasimathi Murugesan, mixed doubles SL3-SU5

Gold: Manasi Joshi and Thulasimathi Murugesan, women's doubles SL3-SU5

TAGGED:

ASIAN PARA GAMES 2026
ASIAN PARA GAMES INDIA MEDALS
ASIAN PARA GAMES MEDAL TALLY
INDIA MEDAL TALLY ASIAN PARA GAMES

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