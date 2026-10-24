Half The Athletes But Best-Ever Medal Haul; India Sign Off Asian Para Games 2026 Campaign With 30 Gold Medals
Indian para-athletes surpassed all expectations, producing their best-ever medal haul at the Asian Para Games in Nagoya, Japan.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 10:24 AM IST
Hyderabad: India’s Para-athletes produced their best-ever performance at the Asian Para Games in the 2026 edition held in Nagoya, Japan. The contingent finished with 114 medals, recording their best-ever medal haul. Notably, India had sent only 168 athletes in this edition, as compared to 309 in the Hangzhou 2023 Games. The country won nine gold medals on the fifth day of the Games to sign off its campaign with 30 gold medals.
Comparing India’s performance in the 2023 Games
In Hangzhou, India had sent a total of 309 athletes, while this time the number was reduced to 168 athletes. Stricter qualification rules, the removal of specific disciplines like Blind Chess and para rowing, and selection rows were the reasons behind this reduction.
🚨 INDIA ENDS ASIAN PARA GAMES 2026 CAMPAIGN IN 4TH PLACE AT MEDAL TALLY! 🇮🇳 30 GOLD 🏅 35 SILVER 🥈 49 BRONZE 🥉 Total Medals: 114 THIS IS INDIA’S BEST EVER CAMPAIGN AT ASIAN PARA GAMES HISTORY!! 🔥🥹 https://t.co/xRnD8inkCc— The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) October 23, 2026
In 2023, India won 27 gold medals, while they won 30 in Nagoya, Japan. In 2023, the silver medals were 31, which rose by four this time around. Last time, India won 50 bronze medals, but this time one bronze medal was reduced.
For the unversed, India had won 111 medals in Hangzhou, but three medals were stripped due to doping violations.
Three world records for India
Three Indian athletes set world records in their respective events
Sandeep - Para-Athletics (Men's 400m T44/T64) - 52.28 seconds (T44 World Record)
Haney - Para-Athletics (Men's Javelin Throw F37) - 60.49 metres (World Record)
Mona Agarwal - Para-Shooting (Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1) - Score of 357.5 (World Record & Asian Para Games Record)
ITS A WRAP | ASIAN PARA GAMES 2026 🇮🇳 FROM 27 TO 30 GOLD! INDIA RAISES THE BAR! 🔥 🏅 Asian Para Games Medal Tally 🇮🇳 2022 27 Gold | 32 Silver | 49 Bronze | 108 🇮🇳 2026 30 Gold | 35 Silver | 49 Bronze | 114 📈 6 more medals. 3 more golds. India continues its rise on the Asian para-sports stage! 💪🇮🇳 All the athletes are such an inspiration ❤️ #AsianParaGames2026 #ParaSports #TeamIndia #IndiaSportsHub— IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) October 23, 2026
India’s Asian Para Games medals by sport
Para athletics: 22 gold, 19 silver, 24 bronze, 65 total
Para swimming: 0 gold, 3 silver, 8 bronze, 11 total
Para table tennis: 0 gold, 0 silver, 7 bronze, 7 total
Para shooting: 2 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze, 5 total
Para judo: 0 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze, 2 total
Para powerlifting: 0 gold, 2 silver, 0 bronze, 2 total
Para archery: 3 gold, 3 silver, 0 bronze, 6 total
Para badminton: 3 gold, 5 silver, 8 bronze, 16 total
🇮🇳 𝑨𝒔𝒊𝒂𝒏 𝑷𝒂𝒓𝒂 𝑮𝒂𝒎𝒆𝒔 2026 | 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 Team India reaches a remarkable milestone at the Asian Para Games 2026, taking its medal tally to 1⃣1⃣4⃣ ! 👏 🥇 30 𝑮𝒐𝒍𝒅 🥈 35 𝑺𝒊𝒍𝒗𝒆𝒓 🥉 49 𝑩𝒓𝒐𝒏𝒛𝒆 Every medal reflects the determination, resilience and hard work of our champions! 🇮🇳 #AsianParaGames #ParaAthletics #TeamIndia #Cheer4Bharat #AsianParaGames2026— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) October 23, 2026
Full list of India medal winners
Para Athletics
Gold: Nishad Kumar, men’s long jump T47
Gold: Soumya, women’s 1500m T12/T13
Bronze: Ravanni Valasanaini, women’s 1500m T11
Gold: Rinku, men’s javelin throw F46
Silver: Ajeet Singh, men’s javelin throw F46
Silver: Pradeep Kumar, men’s javelin throw F53/F54
Bronze: Ayush Verma, men’s javelin throw F53/F54
Bronze: Praveen Sharma, men’s shot put F11
Gold: Deepthi Jeevanji, women’s 400m T20
Gold: Pranav Soorma, men’s discus throw F51/F52/F53
Silver: Ram Ratan Singh, men’s discus throw F51/F52/F53
Gold: Devender Kumar, men’s discus throw F43/F44/F62/F64
Silver: Rakesh, men’s discus throw F43/F44/F62/F64
Bronze: Pardeep Kumar, men’s discus throw F43/F44/F62/F64
Gold: Nishad Kumar, men’s high jump T47
Silver: Preeti Pal, women’s 200m T35
Gold: Simran, women’s 200m T12
Bronze: Tejalben Damor, women’s 200m T12
Bronze: Hokato Hotozhe Sema, men’s shot put F56/F57
Gold: Praveen Kumar, men’s high jump T64
Silver: Banti, men’s high jump T64
Silver: Manjeet, men’s javelin throw F12/F13
Gold: Sachin Sarjerao Khilari, men’s shot put F46
Silver: Mohd Yasser, men’s shot put F46
Gold: Ayush Verma, men’s shot put F53
Silver: Bhagyashri Jadhav, women’s shot put F34
Bronze: Anubhav Choudhary, men’s 100m T35
Bronze: Rakeshbhai Bhatt, men’s 100m T37
Bronze: Parveen, men’s shot put F46
Gold: Dilip Mahadu Gavit, men’s 100m T47
Silver: Mohammed Morssinganakath, men’s 100m T47
Silver: Akira Banothu, men’s 400m T35/T38
Bronze: Pranav Desai, men’s 100m T64
Silver: Preeti Pal, women’s 100m T35
Gold: Simran, women’s 100m T12
Bronze: Sukhchain, men’s javelin throw F55
Bronze: Ravi Rongali, men’s shot put F40
Bronze: Karamjyoti, women’s discus throw F55
Bronze: Sharath Makanahalli, men’s 1500m T12/T13
Bronze: Haney, men’s discus throw F37
Bronze: Shailesh Kumar, men’s long jump T42/T61/T63
Silver: Tejalben Damor, women’s 400m T12
Gold: Anjanaben Bumbadiya, women’s 400m T47
Silver: Jayanti Behera, women’s 400m T47
Gold: Shailesh Kumar, men’s high jump T63
Silver: Varun Singh Bhati, men’s high jump T63
Bronze: Rahul, men’s high jump T63
Gold: Dilip Mahadu Gavit, men’s 400m T47
Gold: Solairaj Dharmaraj, men’s long jump T44/T62/T64
Bronze: Ravanni Valasanaini, women’s 400m T11
Gold: Sandeep Kumar, men’s 400m T64
Bronze: Ajay Kumar, men’s 400m T64
Silver: Nimisha Chakkungalparambil, women’s long jump T47
Silver: Parmod, men’s 1500m T46
Gold: Haney, men’s javelin throw F37/38
Bronze: Navdeep, men’s javelin throw F40/F41
Bronze: Rakeshbhai Bhatt, men’s 100m T37
Bronze: Sandeep, men’s 100m T44
Gold: Sumit Antil, men’s javelin throw F42-F44/F61-F64
Silver: Mahendra Gurjar, men’s javelin throw F42-F44/F61-F64
Bronze: Sanjay Sargar, men’s javelin throw F42-F44/F61-F64
Gold: Pranav Soorma, men’s club throw F51
Bronze: Dharambir Nain, men’s club throw F51
Para Swimming
Silver: Ravi Karthik Budigina, men’s 100m freestyle S13
Bronze: Himanshu Nandal, men’s 400m freestyle S11
Bronze: Niranjan Mukundan, men’s 200m individual medley SM7
Bronze: Ravi Karthik Budigina, men’s 50m freestyle S13
Bronze: Himanshu Nandal, men’s 100m breaststroke SB11
Bronze: Rohit Kumar, men’s 100m breaststroke SB4
Silver: Kapil Kumar, men’s 400m freestyle S10
Bronze: Swatik Patil, men’s 100m breaststroke SB9
Silver: Ravi Karthik Budigina, men’s 100m backstroke S13
Bronze: Tejas Nandakumar, men’s 100m backstroke S7
Bronze: Himanshu Nandal, men’s 100m freestyle S11
Para Shooting
Gold: Mona Agarwal, women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1
Silver: Avani Lekhara, women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1
Silver: Manish Narwal, men’s 10m air pistol SH1
Bronze: Shrishti Arora, women’s 10m air pistol SH1
Gold: Mona Agarwal, women’s 50m rifle 3 positions
Para Judo
Bronze: Kapil Parmar, men’s J1 -70kg
Silver: Kokila, women’s J2 -52kg
Para Powerlifting
Silver: Ashok, men’s -65kg
Silver: Kasthuri Rajamani, women’s -67kg
Para Table Tennis
Bronze: Jehan Madan, men’s singles Class 1
Bronze: Sonalben Patel, women’s singles Class 3
Bronze: Bhavina Patel, women’s singles Class 4-5
Bronze: Prachi Pandey, women’s singles Class 6
Bronze: Baby Sahana Ravi, women’s singles Class 9
Bronze: Shubham Wadhwa and Bhavina Patel, mixed doubles Class XD7
Bronze: Jehan Madan and Shubham Wadhwa, men’s doubles MD4
Para Archery
Silver: Sheetal Devi and Payal Nag, women’s compound doubles
Silver: Swati Chaudhary, W1 women’s
Gold: Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar, compound mixed team
Gold: Sheetal Devi, women’s compound
Gold: Harvinder Singh and Vijay Sundi, men’s recurve doubles
Silver: Bhawna Choudhary and Pooja Jatyan, women’s recurve doubles
Para Badminton
Bronze: Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, men's singles SL4
Bronze: Sanjana Kumari, women's singles SL3
Bronze: Abhijeet Sakhuja, men's singles SL4
Bronze: Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan and Krishna Nagar, mixed doubles SH6
Bronze: Manisha Ramdass and Pramod Bhagat, mixed doubles WH1-WH2
Bronze: Alphia James and Pallavi Kaluvehalli, women's doubles SL3-SU5
Bronze: Manisha Ramdass, women's singles SU5
Bronze: Surya Kant Yadav and Naveen Sivakumar, men's doubles SL3-SU5
Gold: Nitesh Kumar, men's singles SL3
Silver: Pramod Bhagat, men's singles SL3
Gold: Naveen Sivakumar, men's singles SL3
Silver: Thulasimathi Murugesan, women's singles SU5
Silver: Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan, women's singles SH6
Silver: Krishna Nagar and Sivarajan Solaimalai, men's doubles SH6
Silver: Nitesh Kumar and Thulasimathi Murugesan, mixed doubles SL3-SU5
Gold: Manasi Joshi and Thulasimathi Murugesan, women's doubles SL3-SU5