ETV Bharat / sports

Half The Athletes But Best-Ever Medal Haul; India Sign Off Asian Para Games 2026 Campaign With 30 Gold Medals

Hyderabad: India’s Para-athletes produced their best-ever performance at the Asian Para Games in the 2026 edition held in Nagoya, Japan. The contingent finished with 114 medals, recording their best-ever medal haul. Notably, India had sent only 168 athletes in this edition, as compared to 309 in the Hangzhou 2023 Games. The country won nine gold medals on the fifth day of the Games to sign off its campaign with 30 gold medals.

In Hangzhou, India had sent a total of 309 athletes, while this time the number was reduced to 168 athletes. Stricter qualification rules, the removal of specific disciplines like Blind Chess and para rowing, and selection rows were the reasons behind this reduction.

In 2023, India won 27 gold medals, while they won 30 in Nagoya, Japan. In 2023, the silver medals were 31, which rose by four this time around. Last time, India won 50 bronze medals, but this time one bronze medal was reduced.

For the unversed, India had won 111 medals in Hangzhou, but three medals were stripped due to doping violations.

Three world records for India

Three Indian athletes set world records in their respective events

Sandeep - Para-Athletics (Men's 400m T44/T64) - 52.28 seconds (T44 World Record)

Haney - Para-Athletics (Men's Javelin Throw F37) - 60.49 metres (World Record)

Mona Agarwal - Para-Shooting (Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1) - Score of 357.5 (World Record & Asian Para Games Record)

India’s Asian Para Games medals by sport

Para athletics: 22 gold, 19 silver, 24 bronze, 65 total

Para swimming: 0 gold, 3 silver, 8 bronze, 11 total

Para table tennis: 0 gold, 0 silver, 7 bronze, 7 total

Para shooting: 2 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze, 5 total

Para judo: 0 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze, 2 total

Para powerlifting: 0 gold, 2 silver, 0 bronze, 2 total

Para archery: 3 gold, 3 silver, 0 bronze, 6 total

Para badminton: 3 gold, 5 silver, 8 bronze, 16 total

Full list of India medal winners

Para Athletics

Gold: Nishad Kumar, men’s long jump T47

Gold: Soumya, women’s 1500m T12/T13

Bronze: Ravanni Valasanaini, women’s 1500m T11

Gold: Rinku, men’s javelin throw F46

Silver: Ajeet Singh, men’s javelin throw F46

Silver: Pradeep Kumar, men’s javelin throw F53/F54

Bronze: Ayush Verma, men’s javelin throw F53/F54

Bronze: Praveen Sharma, men’s shot put F11

Gold: Deepthi Jeevanji, women’s 400m T20

Gold: Pranav Soorma, men’s discus throw F51/F52/F53

Silver: Ram Ratan Singh, men’s discus throw F51/F52/F53

Gold: Devender Kumar, men’s discus throw F43/F44/F62/F64

Silver: Rakesh, men’s discus throw F43/F44/F62/F64

Bronze: Pardeep Kumar, men’s discus throw F43/F44/F62/F64

Gold: Nishad Kumar, men’s high jump T47

Silver: Preeti Pal, women’s 200m T35

Gold: Simran, women’s 200m T12

Bronze: Tejalben Damor, women’s 200m T12

Bronze: Hokato Hotozhe Sema, men’s shot put F56/F57

Gold: Praveen Kumar, men’s high jump T64

Silver: Banti, men’s high jump T64

Silver: Manjeet, men’s javelin throw F12/F13

Gold: Sachin Sarjerao Khilari, men’s shot put F46

Silver: Mohd Yasser, men’s shot put F46

Gold: Ayush Verma, men’s shot put F53

Silver: Bhagyashri Jadhav, women’s shot put F34

Bronze: Anubhav Choudhary, men’s 100m T35

Bronze: Rakeshbhai Bhatt, men’s 100m T37

Bronze: Parveen, men’s shot put F46

Gold: Dilip Mahadu Gavit, men’s 100m T47

Silver: Mohammed Morssinganakath, men’s 100m T47

Silver: Akira Banothu, men’s 400m T35/T38

Bronze: Pranav Desai, men’s 100m T64

Silver: Preeti Pal, women’s 100m T35

Gold: Simran, women’s 100m T12

Bronze: Sukhchain, men’s javelin throw F55

Bronze: Ravi Rongali, men’s shot put F40

Bronze: Karamjyoti, women’s discus throw F55

Bronze: Sharath Makanahalli, men’s 1500m T12/T13

Bronze: Haney, men’s discus throw F37

Bronze: Shailesh Kumar, men’s long jump T42/T61/T63

Silver: Tejalben Damor, women’s 400m T12

Gold: Anjanaben Bumbadiya, women’s 400m T47

Silver: Jayanti Behera, women’s 400m T47

Gold: Shailesh Kumar, men’s high jump T63

Silver: Varun Singh Bhati, men’s high jump T63

Bronze: Rahul, men’s high jump T63

Gold: Dilip Mahadu Gavit, men’s 400m T47

Gold: Solairaj Dharmaraj, men’s long jump T44/T62/T64