ETV Bharat / sports

India Sets Out Vision For Its 2036 Olympic And Paralympic Games Ambition Following IOC Announcement

Hyderabad: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Wednesday welcomed the International Olympic Committee's announcement, earlier this week, of the cities and countries participating in the process to select a future host of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036.

India's Olympic and Paralympic ambition, centred on Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has been developed through close and constructive engagement with the IOC over the past eighteen months.

A media statement issued by IOA said, "'Rising Together', India's vision, reflects the belief that 2036 can be a moment of mutual rise-when India's transformation through sport and the Olympic Movement's universal future come together through the Games."

"For India, hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games would be a generational opportunity to place sport at the heart of national life. The project is designed to act as a catalyst for a wider sporting transformation: inspiring millions of young people to move from watching sport to practising it, supporting healthier and more active communities, and making sport a driver of education and professional opportunities," the statement said.

"By bringing the Games to India, the ambition is not only to stage a global event, but to help embed sport more deeply into everyday life and create a legacy that reflects India's energy, youth and belief in the power of sport to transform society," the IOA said.

According to the IOA, for the Olympic Movement, bringing the Games to India in 2036 would be a chance to enter a new era of universality, connecting the Olympic and Paralympic Movements with one of the world's youngest, most dynamic and digitally connected populations.