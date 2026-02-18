ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2026: India Set Tempo, To Play SA, Zimbabwe & Windies in Super 8s

The Super 8 stage will split the eight qualifiers into two groups of four, each team playing three matches. The top two from each group progress to the semi-finals — a format that places a premium on squad depth, adaptability and the ability to recover from a poor phase.

Now with Zimbabwe getting one point from the washed-out match against Ireland, Australia has been eliminated. New Zealand and England are the other entrants.

West Indies were the first to move through. India followed with authority. Now Sri Lanka have secured their place as well after opener Pathum Nissanka slapped a 52-ball ton on Australia, the first century of this World Cup.

The schedule is as following:

Ahmedabad: The last week of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group stage has arrived with the familiar squeeze of mathematics and nerves — but the broader shape of the tournament is no longer a mystery. The Super 8 picture has settled with just an outside chance of Pakistan not making it, if they fail to defeat Namibia tonight.

India confirmed qualification with a commanding 61-run win over Pakistan, a result that reinforced both their balance and composure under pressure. Their final group match against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad on February 18 is less about qualification and more about continuity — protecting their tournament-leading net run-rate and refining combinations ahead of the next stage.

They will remain in Ahmedabad for their first Super 8 fixture on February 22 against South Africa as their opening opponent.

Windies, SL join party

The West Indies were the first to secure passage. Their nine-wicket win over Nepal showcased a batting line-up rediscovering its traditional Caribbean freedom and power.

Now Sri Lanka have confirmed their place as well, edging through Group B. It marks a significant recovery for Sri Lanka in white-ball cricket and adds a disciplined, spin-heavy unit to the Super 8 mix.

How Super 8 Shape Up

With three teams confirmed and Australia out of contention, the Super 8 groups are beginning to take shape along expected seeding lines.

Group X features India (X1), Zimbabwe (X2), West Indies (X3), South Africa (X4).

Group Y features England (Y1), New Zealand (Y2), Pakistan (tentative, Y3) and Sri Lanka (Y4) — a group that promises a very different tactical balance, with more seam-heavy attacks and matchups driven by pace.

Race for remaining slots

In Group A, Pakistan, USA and the Netherlands are still locked in a three-way contest for a single spot.

Pakistan control their fate with a win over Namibia, while the Netherlands require a victory over India and favourable results elsewhere — a steep but not unfamiliar ask for the Dutch.

Group B has already delivered its verdict with Sri Lanka advancing and Australia extinguished, giving Zimbabwe safe passage.

Group C continues to apply pressure on England, who must beat Italy to progress, while Scotland and Italy both remain in the hunt depending on net run-rate swings.

Group D South Africa are the favourites in Super 8s where New Zealand reached after defeating Canada, thanks to the firepower batting of Rachin Ravindran to advance.

India’s Super 8 pathway

With the ICC’s pre-seeded structure placing India as X1, their most Super 8 opponents remain South Africa, West Indies and Zimbabwe from Group B who qualified at the expense of Australia. On paper, it is the more demanding of the two groups — but one that aligns with India’s strengths in depth and flexibility.

Road Ahead

As the group stage winds down, the tournament is being shaped by equations and permutations. Once the Super 8 begins, those calculations fall away. From that point, matches will be decided by quality, composure and the ability to absorb pressure across phases.

At this stage of the competition, India remain the side setting that standard — already qualified, already settled, and still the benchmark every other team must find a way to match.