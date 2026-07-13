ETV Bharat / sports

IND W vs ENG W: India Secure Historic Win Over England In First-Ever Women's Test At Lord’s

Hyderabad: The Indian women’s cricket team became a part of a special chapter in the history of women’s cricket as soon as they stepped onto the field at Lord’s, London, on July 10. The venue was hosting the first-ever women’s Test, and India were up against England. The Indian team doubled their joy on July 13 as they beat England by 270 runs thanks to a dominating display at the Mecca of cricket. The result means that India has now won all three Tests they have played in England against England.

India were unbeaten against England in their own yard, and the team maintained an unbeaten streak on English soil. Yastika Bhatia and Kranti Goud were the top performers for India as they inked their names on the honours board at Lord’s with their contributions. Yastika played a knock of 113 runs from 158 deliveries in the second innings, which put the team into a commanding position. Kranti picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings to set the foundation for the team’s victory. Smriti Mandhana also shone in the match, scoring 153 runs across two innings.

India takes a 115-run lead in the first innings

India set the base for a clinical win over the hosts from the first innings itself. Batting first, the team posted 285 on the scoreboard thanks to Smriti Mandhana's 83 and half-centuries from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (58) and Deepti Sharma (57). The crucial knocks from teh trio helped India put up a challenging total on the scoreboard on the English conditions where there was some assistance for the bowlers.