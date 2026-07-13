IND W vs ENG W: India Secure Historic Win Over England In First-Ever Women's Test At Lord’s
The Indian women’s cricket team produced a dominating display to secure a win over England at Lord’s, London.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian women’s cricket team became a part of a special chapter in the history of women’s cricket as soon as they stepped onto the field at Lord’s, London, on July 10. The venue was hosting the first-ever women’s Test, and India were up against England. The Indian team doubled their joy on July 13 as they beat England by 270 runs thanks to a dominating display at the Mecca of cricket. The result means that India has now won all three Tests they have played in England against England.
India were unbeaten against England in their own yard, and the team maintained an unbeaten streak on English soil. Yastika Bhatia and Kranti Goud were the top performers for India as they inked their names on the honours board at Lord’s with their contributions. Yastika played a knock of 113 runs from 158 deliveries in the second innings, which put the team into a commanding position. Kranti picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings to set the foundation for the team’s victory. Smriti Mandhana also shone in the match, scoring 153 runs across two innings.
A day that goes down in the 𝗵𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸𝘀 📚#TeamIndia WIN the first-ever women's Test match at Lord's 🥳— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 13, 2026
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/O1rEau8j8n #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/4mhcx8kKej
India takes a 115-run lead in the first innings
India set the base for a clinical win over the hosts from the first innings itself. Batting first, the team posted 285 on the scoreboard thanks to Smriti Mandhana's 83 and half-centuries from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (58) and Deepti Sharma (57). The crucial knocks from teh trio helped India put up a challenging total on the scoreboard on the English conditions where there was some assistance for the bowlers.
The Indian bowlers, led by Kranti Goud, then put up a stellar show and bundled out England's innings for 170. Amy Jones (52) was the lone warrior for the team, but her efforts went in vain as the team failed to cover the total set by the opposition. Kranti Gaud picked five wickets while Sayali Satghare and Sneh Rana picked two wickets each.
India secure a historic win in the first-ever Women's Test at Lord's 🤩— ICC (@ICC) July 13, 2026
📝: https://t.co/smhQKBwjso pic.twitter.com/J6tCspMcJu
India completely outclass England
After taking a massive 115-run lead in the first innings, India rode on Yastika Bhatia's century (113) and declared the innings on 341/7. Smriti Mandhana also played her part with a knock of 70 runs. They handed a mammoth target of 457 to England and then were ready to emerge triumphant. Amy Jones (54) and Sophie Ecclestone (50) tried to provide some resistance, but Indian bowlers tore apart the English batting unit to bundle out the hosts on 186 and win the match by 270 runs.
India's eighth Test win
Indian women's team has played a total of 42 Test matches, winning eight of them. They have lost seven matches while 27 of the fixtures ended in a draw.