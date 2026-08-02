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Unnati Bags Bronze, India's Record CWG Haul In Judo Rises To Four Medals

India's Unnati Sharma, in white, competes against Australia's Saya Middleton during a women's 63kg semifinal Judo match at the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. ( PTI )

Glasgow: Indian judoka Unnati Sharma clinched the bronze medal in the women's 63kg event to continue the country's historic run at the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

Unnati defeated South Africa's Skye Knoester by ippon, wrapping up the contest in just 1 minute and 7 seconds with a decisive move, hooking her leg to unbalance Knoester before throwing her cleanly onto her back to earn an ippon -- the highest score in judo -- and seal the bout instantly.

The Indian had earlier gone down to Australia's Saya Middleton in the semifinal but bounced back strongly to secure a place on the podium with an emphatic victory. The bronze was India's fourth medal in judo, continuing the country's best-ever Commonwealth Games campaign in the sport.

The historic run was led by Harsh Singh (men's -60kg) and Asmita Dey (women's -48kg), who became India's first-ever Commonwealth Games judo gold medallists with twin titles on Saturday.

Yamini Mourya added a silver in the women's -57kg category, giving India their record haul. India will have a chance to add to their record tally on the concluding day on Sunday, with Ishroop Narang (women's -78kg), Avtar Singh (men's -100kg) and Yash Ghangas (men's +100kg) all in medal contention.

In the final bout of the day, India's Harsh Tokas narrowly missed out on a bronze medal in the men's -81kg judo, losing to Australia's Keishin Ochi by ippon. The contest began cautiously, with both judokas receiving a Shido for passivity within the opening 18 seconds.

Tokas picked up a second Shido midway through the match as neither fighter was able to gain a clear advantage. With 43 seconds remaining, Ochi seized his opportunity, executing a quick throw that sent Harsh onto his back to score an ippon and seal the bronze.