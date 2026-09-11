ETV Bharat / sports

Junior Hockey Asia Cup: India Outplay Malaysia 3-1 In Semifinal To Book Berth In Final

Hyderabad: The Indian junior men's hockey team has booked their place in the final of the Junior Asia Cup 2026. India defeated Malaysia 3-1 in the first semi-final played on Friday at the. With this victory, the Indian team took a strong step towards retaining their title in Moqi, China.

For five-time champions India, captain Anmol Ekka scored two goals in a brilliant performance. Sukhwinder also scored one goal for the team. For Malaysia, M. Rahul managed to score the only goal. Now, India will face the winner of the second semi-final between Pakistan and South Korea in the final.

The Indian junior men's team has had a fantastic run in the AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026 so far. India's performance in Pool A of the tournament can be gauged from the fact that the team is at the top with three wins and one draw. On the other hand, South Korea defeated Japan 3-2 to finish second with nine points and secure their place in the semi-finals.