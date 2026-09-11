Junior Hockey Asia Cup: India Outplay Malaysia 3-1 In Semifinal To Book Berth In Final
India defeated Malaysia by 3-1 in the semifinal of the Junior Men’s Hockey Asia Cup.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian junior men's hockey team has booked their place in the final of the Junior Asia Cup 2026. India defeated Malaysia 3-1 in the first semi-final played on Friday at the. With this victory, the Indian team took a strong step towards retaining their title in Moqi, China.
For five-time champions India, captain Anmol Ekka scored two goals in a brilliant performance. Sukhwinder also scored one goal for the team. For Malaysia, M. Rahul managed to score the only goal. Now, India will face the winner of the second semi-final between Pakistan and South Korea in the final.
The Indian junior men's team has had a fantastic run in the AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026 so far. India's performance in Pool A of the tournament can be gauged from the fact that the team is at the top with three wins and one draw. On the other hand, South Korea defeated Japan 3-2 to finish second with nine points and secure their place in the semi-finals.
𝗪𝗘’𝗥𝗘 𝗛𝗘𝗔𝗗𝗘𝗗 𝗧𝗢 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟! 🇮🇳🔥— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 11, 2026
The Indian Junior Men’s Team beats Malaysia 3–1 in the first semi-final of the AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026 to book a place in the final and keep its title defence firmly on track! 🏑⚡
One more win, boys! 💪🇮🇳#HockeyIndia… pic.twitter.com/cUuPynh2P3
Goalkeeper Vivek Lakra stood like a solid wall in front of the goalpost and made some brilliant saves including a penalty stroke. For his incredible performance, he was awarded the Player of the Match.
It is worth mentioning that the Indian junior men's hockey team defeated Chinese Taipei 15-0 in the final match of Pool A of the AHF Junior Asia Cup to enter the semi-finals. In this crucial match, captain Anmol Ekka put in a brilliant performance for India, scoring 6 goals alone.
India are the five-time champions of the tournament while Pakistan has won the comeptition thrice. India managed to lift the title (2004, 2008, 2015, 2023, 2024). Also, they have been the runner-up twice in the tournament in the 1996 and 2000 editions.