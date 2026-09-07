ETV Bharat / sports

India Qualify For AFC U20 Asian Cup After 20 Years With A 3-0 Win Over Bangladesh

Indian football team ( IANS )

Hyderabad: The Indian Under-20 football team created history on Sunday as they qualified for the AFC U20 Asian Cup for the first time in 20 years with a 3-0 win over Bangladesh. The Blue Colts beat Bangladesh 3-0 in their final Group B qualifier match in Tashkent on Sunday. Danny Meitei Laishram, Vishal Yadav and substitute Md Arbash inked their name on the scoresheet to help India register their second win in the qualifiers and finish as runner-up in Group B. The team will now compete in the U-20 Asian Cup to be held in China in 2027. The Blue Colts earned six points from three matches and were placed behind table-toppers Uzbekistan, who finished the Qualifiers campaign with nine points from three matches. India qualified for the U20 Asian Cup as one of the best second-placed teams across eight groups.