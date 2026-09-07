India Qualify For AFC U20 Asian Cup After 20 Years With A 3-0 Win Over Bangladesh
India ended their 20-year wait to secure a berth in the AFC U20 Asian Cup after the team beat Bangladesh in the qualifier match.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 10:03 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian Under-20 football team created history on Sunday as they qualified for the AFC U20 Asian Cup for the first time in 20 years with a 3-0 win over Bangladesh. The Blue Colts beat Bangladesh 3-0 in their final Group B qualifier match in Tashkent on Sunday.
Danny Meitei Laishram, Vishal Yadav and substitute Md Arbash inked their name on the scoresheet to help India register their second win in the qualifiers and finish as runner-up in Group B. The team will now compete in the U-20 Asian Cup to be held in China in 2027.
The #AsiaDream goes on.. 🌏💙— Indian Football (@IndianFootball) September 6, 2026
India qualify for the AFC U20 Asian Cup for the first time in 20 years. 🇮🇳#BlueColts #AFCU20 #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/qsXtH2pfsz
The Blue Colts earned six points from three matches and were placed behind table-toppers Uzbekistan, who finished the Qualifiers campaign with nine points from three matches. India qualified for the U20 Asian Cup as one of the best second-placed teams across eight groups.
In the initial stage, both teams didn’t create much in the opening stage. India grew into the game eventually and got their first goal in the 25th minute. Danny Meitei Laishram put pressure on Bangladesh defender Md Abdul Riyad Fahim. The intense pressing from Laishram culminated in Fahim giving the ball away to Hateem Ali. The Indian striker then passed the ball back to Laishram, who was unmarked in the box. Laishram put it into the back of the net, opening the scoring for the Indian side.
OFFICIAL: INDIA 🇮🇳 QUALIFIED FOR AFC U-20 ASIAN CUP FOR 1ST TIME SINCE 2006 (20 Years Wait)— Navin Mittal (@NavinSports) September 6, 2026
Congratulations Boys 👏🏻🥳 !!
U20 boys will be in Asia !! #IndianFootball https://t.co/I9PLWtQuVh pic.twitter.com/uE1zxJDa4C
India doubled their advantage after half-time as the second goal came in the 60th minute. A long throw into the box was passed on from Rishikanta towards Vishal, who capped off the move with an acrobatic finish and made it 2-0.
India made two substitutions in the 72nd minute, bringing on Md Arbash and Prashan Jajo for Danny and Vishal. Just seven minutes after being substituted, Arbash scored the third goal of the team with a left-footed strike and made the scoreline 3-0. India made three more changes to the Playing XI as they brought on Aniket Yadav, Omang Dodum and Daniyal Makakmayum on the field.
The AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 will be played from March 24 to April 10, 2027. The top four teams in the tournament will qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2027.