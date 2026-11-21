ETV Bharat / sports

India Qualify For AFC U17 Asian Cup For The Second Consecutive Time With Unbeaten Campaign

Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia): The Indian team stayed unbeaten in the AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifiers to book a berth in the tournament. The team signed off their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Malaysia at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium on November 20 in the Group E fixture. The team finished at the top of the group to advance into the continental event.

It is India’s 11th and second consecutive qualification for the tournament. Teams that make it into the quarterfinals, to be played next May in Uzbekistan, will cement their place in the FIFA U17 World Cup 2027.

Notably, it was the highest-scoring campaign for the Indian team as they scored 20 goals through nine different goalscorers. Captain Dallalmuon Gangte scored seven goals for the team.

The Blue Colts topped Group E with 10 points from four games, having won three before Friday's draw. Palestine finished in second place with nine points, while Malaysia finished in third place with a total of seven points in the qualifiers. Singapore and Guam complete the group, occupying the bottom two places in the standings.

The Group E fixture was played at a rapid pace, with Malaysia needing a win to qualify while India aiming to finish the campaign on a high note. Malaysian striker Nur Hisham hit a shot from 20 yards which hit the goalpost five minutes into the game. India came up with an immediate response as a long overhead lob from Lawmsangzuala sent Raj Singh Wahengbam darting into the box. However, Wahengbam gave the ball away and missed the opportunity to take a shot at goal.

India survived an injury scare five minutes before half-time as skipper Gangte dropped down from a good height in an aerial duel with Harraz Ajwad and hurt his back.

“The biggest thing is that we play as a team, and that is one of the biggest strengths we have. We want to continue that. The boys understand the importance of these games when they are representing the country. I want to thank all the players who have fought from the first day until now. Today, they have received the reward for their efforts,” Wadoo, head coach of the Indian team said after the match.

“I think our performances have been good in every game, starting with the first match against Singapore. We knew when we came to Malaysia that it was not going to be an easy group. We had a long camp in India, and we also played some preparatory matches outside the country, where we got good results. I have told my boys that we need to start believing that we can become one of the best teams in Asia as well.”