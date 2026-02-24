ETV Bharat / sports

How Can India Qualify For T20 World Cup Semi-Final After West Indies’ Huge Win Over Zimbabwe?

Hyderabad: India’s road to the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal has become tougher after the West Indies defeated Zimbabwe by 107 runs in the Super 8 clash on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium. India had already lost their first match of the Super 8 against South Africa by 76 runs, and both these result means that India now has to give their best in the remaining matches. India are now at the third position in the Super 8 Group 2 with zero points and a net run rate of -3.8 with two more matches to go.

These are the scenarios in which India can qualify for the semifinal

If India defeats both West Indies and Zimbabwe in the remaining matches, they will finish the Super 8 stage on four points. If South Africa also win all their matches in the mentioned conditions, India and South Africa both will qualify for the semis.

If India wins both their remaining fixtures and South Africa loses one of the remaining matches, three teams could end up with four points. In such a case, the top two teams will be decided on the basis of the net run rate.