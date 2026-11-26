ETV Bharat / sports

India Presents Vision And Roadmap For Hosting 2036 Olympic In Meet With IOC Future Host Commission

New Delhi: Highlighting the rapid development of sports infrastructure in the country, India presented its "vision and proposed roadmap" for hosting the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games in an online interaction with the International Olympic Committee's Future Host Commission here on Thursday.

The 30-minute presentation was followed by a brief discussion, with the Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic-led nine-member Future Host Commission that lasted about 20 minutes. "The presentation covered (proposed host city) Amdavad's (current name Ahmedabad) preparedness, including sports infrastructure and the support extended by city, state, and central authorities to the IOA (Indian Olympic Association).

"It also covered India's experience in hosting major international sporting events, proposed venue development plans, and the long-term vision for delivering the Games," stated a press release from the IOA. Germany, Hungary, Qatar, Republic of Korea, South Africa and Turkiye are the other countries who are bidding for the 2036 Games. It is reliably learnt that Turkiye has already made its first presentation before the Future Host Commission.

After the presentation, the IOC will conduct an "anonymous survey" to get a sense of the general public's view on India's bid. The survey is expected to be done in the third week of December and will have a bearing on the evaluation of India's bid in March next year, following which the phase of Strategic Dialogue will start.