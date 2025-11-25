ETV Bharat / sports

India Preparing To Host Olympic Games In 2036: Sports Minister

Mandaviya said the government has created a strong ecosystem for sports development under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File/IANS)
By PTI

Published : November 25, 2025 at 7:47 AM IST

Jaipur: Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said that India is progressing with the vision of becoming a developed nation and preparing to host the Olympic Games in 2036.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the fifth Khelo India University Games at Sawai Man Singh Stadium on Monday evening, Mandaviya said the government has created a strong ecosystem for sports development under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The initiatives like Khelo India School Games, Youth Games and University Games have been designed to identify grassroots sports talent, who are then trained at sports schools and Centres of Excellence," the minister said.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said the University Games are being organised across seven divisions of Rajasthan and have brought together talented young athletes from across India. He said the event is not just a competition but also the beginning of the athletes' journey towards bigger dreams, including the Olympics.

Sharma said sports instil discipline, perseverance and the ability to face challenges. Citing Swami Vivekananda, he urged the youth to "arise, awake and move forward to conquer new heights." The Chief Minister said the Centre and state governments are committed to promoting sports and providing all necessary facilities.

