India Preparing To Host Olympic Games In 2036: Sports Minister

Jaipur: Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said that India is progressing with the vision of becoming a developed nation and preparing to host the Olympic Games in 2036.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the fifth Khelo India University Games at Sawai Man Singh Stadium on Monday evening, Mandaviya said the government has created a strong ecosystem for sports development under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The initiatives like Khelo India School Games, Youth Games and University Games have been designed to identify grassroots sports talent, who are then trained at sports schools and Centres of Excellence," the minister said.