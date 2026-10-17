ETV Bharat / sports

Indian Para Javelin Thrower Anmol Vasistha Banned For Three Years After Failing Dope Test

Representational Image ( AFP )

Hyderabad: The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) handed a three-year ban to Para athletics athlete Anmol Vasistha for a breach of the IPC Anti-Doping Code. The athlete's urine sample was found positive for a prohibited substance. The sample was collected during the competition on 11 March 2026 during the men’s javelin throw F55 event at the New Delhi 2026 World Para Athletics Grand Prix.

The press release from the International Paralympic Committee further revealed that the banned substance found in Anmol’s sample was a metabolite of dehydrochloromethyl-testosterone.

“The athlete was provisionally suspended by the IPC on 24 April 2026 pending a resolution of his case. The athlete subsequently accepted his commission of the ADRV and the consequences proposed by the IPC. As a result of his violation, the athlete will be ineligible for all competition and other sporting activities (other than authorised anti-doping education or rehabilitation programmes) for three years from 24 April 2026 until 23 April 2029,” the release read. Subsequently, the results of Anmol at the New Delhi 2026 World Para Athletics Grand Prix and New Delhi 2026 World Para Athletics Grand Prix are disqualified.