Indian Para Javelin Thrower Anmol Vasistha Banned For Three Years After Failing Dope Test
The Para athlete tested positive for a prohibited substance for a prohibited substance at the New Delhi 2026 World Para Athletics Grand Prix.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 3:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) handed a three-year ban to Para athletics athlete Anmol Vasistha for a breach of the IPC Anti-Doping Code. The athlete's urine sample was found positive for a prohibited substance. The sample was collected during the competition on 11 March 2026 during the men’s javelin throw F55 event at the New Delhi 2026 World Para Athletics Grand Prix.
The press release from the International Paralympic Committee further revealed that the banned substance found in Anmol’s sample was a metabolite of dehydrochloromethyl-testosterone.
“The athlete was provisionally suspended by the IPC on 24 April 2026 pending a resolution of his case. The athlete subsequently accepted his commission of the ADRV and the consequences proposed by the IPC. As a result of his violation, the athlete will be ineligible for all competition and other sporting activities (other than authorised anti-doping education or rehabilitation programmes) for three years from 24 April 2026 until 23 April 2029,” the release read.
News Alert! Indian para javelin thrower Anmol Vasistha banned for three years for failing an in-competition dope test in March 2026 #Doping https://t.co/eom2SesWll— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 17, 2026
Subsequently, the results of Anmol at the New Delhi 2026 World Para Athletics Grand Prix and New Delhi 2026 World Para Athletics Grand Prix are disqualified.
“The results obtained by the athlete in the men’s javelin throw F55 competition at the New Delhi 2026 World Para Athletics Grand Prix are automatically disqualified, with all resulting consequences, including forfeiture of any medals, points and prizes. All other results obtained by the athlete in the New Delhi 2026 World Para Athletics Grand Prix are also disqualified, with all of the resulting consequences, including forfeiture of any medals, points and prizes.”
Indian para javelin thrower Anmol Vasistha has been handed a three-year ban after failing an in-competition dope test in March 2026. #AnmolVasistha #ParaAthletics #Doping #JavelinThrow #IndianSports #ParaSport— Diganta Guha (@diganta_guha) October 17, 2026
The release added that each athlete is strictly liable was for the substances found in their samples.
"Each athlete is strictly liable for the substances found in their sample. An ADRV occurs whenever a prohibited substance (or its metabolites or markers) is found in their bodily sample, whether or not the athlete intentionally or unintentionally used a prohibited substance or was negligent or otherwise at fault."