ETV Bharat / sports

84 Lakh Requests For 34,000 Seats: India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup Match Draw Huge Interest

india vs pakistan odi world cup 2027 ( IANS )

Johannesburg (South Africa): The 2027 ODI World Cup clash between India and Pakistan has drawn huge interest, with the International Cricket Council (ICC) receiving 84 lakh ticket requests for the fixture between the arch-rivals. The two teams will play at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on October 10. Notably, the stadium capacity is just 34,000 spectators, but the requests have gone beyond the upper limit by miles.

According to the ICC, the India-Pakistan match has generated 8,397,294 ticket requests as part of the ongoing ticket ballot. The massive demand highlights the interest of the audience in the India-Pakistan rivalry.

The final of the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will also be held at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on November 21, has attracted nearly 79 lakh requests (7,900,944), making it the second-most sought-after fixture so far. The ICC has received a massive response to the tournament's ticket ballot. The ICC has received more than 120 million ticket requests from spectators coming from 193 countries, with a total of 2.8 million unique fans registering their interest. With the 2027 edition, the ODI World Cup will return to South African soil after a span of 24 years. South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will jointly host the competition, which will witness 14 teams competing across 57 matches at 12 venues.