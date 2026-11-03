84 Lakh Requests For 34,000 Seats: India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup Match Draw Huge Interest
India will play against Pakistan on October 10 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg in the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 10:20 AM IST
Johannesburg (South Africa): The 2027 ODI World Cup clash between India and Pakistan has drawn huge interest, with the International Cricket Council (ICC) receiving 84 lakh ticket requests for the fixture between the arch-rivals. The two teams will play at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on October 10. Notably, the stadium capacity is just 34,000 spectators, but the requests have gone beyond the upper limit by miles.
According to the ICC, the India-Pakistan match has generated 8,397,294 ticket requests as part of the ongoing ticket ballot. The massive demand highlights the interest of the audience in the India-Pakistan rivalry.
The world wants a seat at #CWC27 🤩 The demand keeps soaring as fans look to be a part of cricket's biggest stage in Africa 🏆 Enrol in the ticket ballot before it closes on 21 November ➡️ https://t.co/ePJaznq10O https://t.co/3rp9i3XBoR— ICC (@ICC) November 2, 2026
The final of the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will also be held at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on November 21, has attracted nearly 79 lakh requests (7,900,944), making it the second-most sought-after fixture so far.
The ICC has received a massive response to the tournament's ticket ballot. The ICC has received more than 120 million ticket requests from spectators coming from 193 countries, with a total of 2.8 million unique fans registering their interest.
ICC has received 120 Million ticket applications so far from 193 countries for the 2027 CWC, including a massive 15 Million applications from Africa, which is hosting the World Cup after 24 years. Incredible! Direct impact of releasing the WC schedule a year in advance. @ProteasMenCSA 👌— Ragav X (@ragav_x) November 2, 2026
With the 2027 edition, the ODI World Cup will return to South African soil after a span of 24 years. South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will jointly host the competition, which will witness 14 teams competing across 57 matches at 12 venues.
For the matches specifically to be held in South Africa, there have been 105 million ticket requests across 41 matches to be held at eight venues.
2027 ICC World Cup schedule
The 2027 ODI World Cup will be scheduled from October 2 to November 21, 2027. The tournament officially begins with a three-team Super Series qualifier in Windhoek, Namibia, on October 2, while the group stage matches will start on October 7.
The tournament will feature 14 teams with seven teams in each group. So far, India, Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, South Africa, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
Out of the remaining four spots available, two come from the 2027 Cricket World Cup qualification pathway. The other two will come from the three-team Super Series