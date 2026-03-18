ETV Bharat / sports

Another India-Pakistan Clash Set For 2026 As Both Teams Get Grouped Together For Men's Hockey World Cup

Hyderabad: The Indian men’s hockey teams are all set to be up against arch-rivals in the hockey field as the two teams are clubbed together in the World Cup 2026 in August in the Netherlands. India and Pakistan are drawn in Pool D, along with England and Wales in the ceremony held in at the Wagener Stadium in Amsterdam on Tuesday. The detailed schedule will be released soon.

The Indian women’s team are also in a tricky group where they are drawn in Pool D along with China, England and South Africa. The full schedule for the tournament will also be out soon.

India have been undefeated against Pakistan in men’s hockey since 2016. The last encounter between the two teams was in 2024 during the Asian Champions Trophy. The arch-rivals were supposed to lock horns in the Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar, but the latter pulled out of the tournament citing security concerns.

Full draw for men’s and women’s World Cup

Women

Pool A: Netherlands, Australia, Chile, Japan (playing in the Netherlands)

Pool B: Argentina, Germany, USA, Scotland (playing in Belgium)

Pool C: Belgium, Spain, New Zealand, Ireland (playing in Belgium)