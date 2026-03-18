Another India-Pakistan Clash Set For 2026 As Both Teams Get Grouped Together For Men's Hockey World Cup
India and Pakistan are set to play three matches in 2026 in the men’s hockey, including the FIH Pro League and the World Cup.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 12:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian men’s hockey teams are all set to be up against arch-rivals in the hockey field as the two teams are clubbed together in the World Cup 2026 in August in the Netherlands. India and Pakistan are drawn in Pool D, along with England and Wales in the ceremony held in at the Wagener Stadium in Amsterdam on Tuesday. The detailed schedule will be released soon.
The Indian women’s team are also in a tricky group where they are drawn in Pool D along with China, England and South Africa. The full schedule for the tournament will also be out soon.
𝗣𝗼𝗼𝗹𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 #𝗛𝗪𝗖𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲 𝗠𝗲𝗻'𝘀 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝗖𝘂𝗽 𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱! 🔥— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) March 17, 2026
Some exciting fixtures are lined up at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Belgium and Netherlands.
📱Subscribe to the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Early Bird Pass on https://t.co/71D0pOpuZ8. pic.twitter.com/NtZpCmix0x
India have been undefeated against Pakistan in men’s hockey since 2016. The last encounter between the two teams was in 2024 during the Asian Champions Trophy. The arch-rivals were supposed to lock horns in the Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar, but the latter pulled out of the tournament citing security concerns.
Full draw for men’s and women’s World Cup
Women
Pool A: Netherlands, Australia, Chile, Japan (playing in the Netherlands)
Pool B: Argentina, Germany, USA, Scotland (playing in Belgium)
Pool C: Belgium, Spain, New Zealand, Ireland (playing in Belgium)
Pool D: China, England, India, South Africa (playing in the Netherlands)
Men
Pool A: Netherlands, Argentina, New Zealand, Japan (playing in the Netherlands)
Pool B: Belgium, Germany, France, Malaysia (playing in Belgium)
Pool C: Australia, Spain, Ireland, South Africa (playing in Belgium)
Pool D: England, India, Pakistan, Wales (playing in the Netherlands)
Football ❌— Sports Apna l Indian sports 🇮🇳 (@sportsapna1) March 18, 2026
Cricket ❌
Now it’s HOCKEY time. 🏑🔥
🇮🇳 India vs Pakistan 🇵🇰 loading at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026.
Same rivalry. Different turf. Same goosebumps. ✨ pic.twitter.com/3Gl4RrZOfs
Three India-Pakistan matches in 2026
As of now, the two teams are set to clash for three times in the ongoing year. They will meet each other twice in the FIH Pro League before the World Cup encounter. One match is set to be played on June 23, while the other will be played on June 26. Both matches will be played in London. The date for the World Cup encounter is yet to be announced.
Head-to-head record
India have a superior head-to-head record against Pakistan, winning 17 out of their 26 matches since 2013