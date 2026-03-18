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Another India-Pakistan Clash Set For 2026 As Both Teams Get Grouped Together For Men's Hockey World Cup

India and Pakistan are set to play three matches in 2026 in the men’s hockey, including the FIH Pro League and the World Cup.

India Pakistan In Same Group in men hockey world cup 2026
India vs Pakistan hockey match (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : March 18, 2026 at 12:06 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: The Indian men’s hockey teams are all set to be up against arch-rivals in the hockey field as the two teams are clubbed together in the World Cup 2026 in August in the Netherlands. India and Pakistan are drawn in Pool D, along with England and Wales in the ceremony held in at the Wagener Stadium in Amsterdam on Tuesday. The detailed schedule will be released soon.

The Indian women’s team are also in a tricky group where they are drawn in Pool D along with China, England and South Africa. The full schedule for the tournament will also be out soon.

India have been undefeated against Pakistan in men’s hockey since 2016. The last encounter between the two teams was in 2024 during the Asian Champions Trophy. The arch-rivals were supposed to lock horns in the Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar, but the latter pulled out of the tournament citing security concerns.

Full draw for men’s and women’s World Cup

Women

Pool A: Netherlands, Australia, Chile, Japan (playing in the Netherlands)

Pool B: Argentina, Germany, USA, Scotland (playing in Belgium)

Pool C: Belgium, Spain, New Zealand, Ireland (playing in Belgium)

Pool D: China, England, India, South Africa (playing in the Netherlands)

Men

Pool A: Netherlands, Argentina, New Zealand, Japan (playing in the Netherlands)

Pool B: Belgium, Germany, France, Malaysia (playing in Belgium)

Pool C: Australia, Spain, Ireland, South Africa (playing in Belgium)

Pool D: England, India, Pakistan, Wales (playing in the Netherlands)

Three India-Pakistan matches in 2026

As of now, the two teams are set to clash for three times in the ongoing year. They will meet each other twice in the FIH Pro League before the World Cup encounter. One match is set to be played on June 23, while the other will be played on June 26. Both matches will be played in London. The date for the World Cup encounter is yet to be announced.

Head-to-head record

India have a superior head-to-head record against Pakistan, winning 17 out of their 26 matches since 2013

TAGGED:

INDIA VS PAKISTAN HOCKEY WORLD CUP
INDIA VS PAKISTAN
FIH WORLD CUP 2026
FIH MENS HOCKEY WC 2026 DRAW

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