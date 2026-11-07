'Thank You': Mohammad Shami Announces Retirement From Test Cricket
Shami said he is bidding goodbye to white jersey, but never to memories associated with it.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 12:02 AM IST|
Updated : November 7, 2026 at 12:28 AM IST
New Delhi: Team India pacer Mohammad Shami announced his retirement from Test cricket, drawing the curtain on a significant chapter in his international cricket career.
"I am saying goodbye to the white jersey, but never to the memories associated with it," the cricketer wrote in a social media post. However, he clarified that he is ending his 13-year Test journey but will continue to play in white-ball formats.
The 35-year-old said every wicket, struggle, injury and comeback had taught him valuable lessons, describing Test cricket as much more than just a format.
Announcing his decision in an emotionally charged message and with countless cherished memories, Shami expressed gratitude to his teammates, coaches, family and millions of Indian supporters who continued to believe in him through both good and difficult times.
He also thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for believing in his talent, providing opportunities and playing an important role in his cricketing journey.
Signing off with a heartfelt tribute, Shami concluded: "Thank you, Test cricket." Shami represented India in 64 Test matches, taking 229 wickets at an average of 27.71. His tally included six five-wicket hauls, with his best bowling figures being 6/56.
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