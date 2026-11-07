ETV Bharat / sports

'Thank You': Mohammad Shami Announces Retirement From Test Cricket

Mohammad Shami. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Team India pacer Mohammad Shami announced his retirement from Test cricket, drawing the curtain on a significant chapter in his international cricket career.

"I am saying goodbye to the white jersey, but never to the memories associated with it," the cricketer wrote in a social media post. However, he clarified that he is ending his 13-year Test journey but will continue to play in white-ball formats.

The 35-year-old said every wicket, struggle, injury and comeback had taught him valuable lessons, describing Test cricket as much more than just a format. Announcing his decision in an emotionally charged message and with countless cherished memories, Shami expressed gratitude to his teammates, coaches, family and millions of Indian supporters who continued to believe in him through both good and difficult times.