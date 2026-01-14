Indian Open 2026: Danish Shuttler Anders Antonsen Reveals Skipping Tournament Due To Extreme Air Pollution
Antonsen’s withdrawal has come less than a day after Mia Blichfeldt, his compatriot, complained about the hygiene at the tournament venue.
Hyderabad: Recent remarks from a Danish badminton player and World No.3 Anders Antonsen have brought the issue of Delhi Pollution into focus. He revealed that he skipped the India Open due to extreme pollution in the city at the moment. The Danish star has skipped the tournament for the third consecutive time this year.
“Many are curious as to why I have pulled out of the India Open for the third consecutive year. Due to the extreme pollution in Delhi at the moment, I don’t think it’s a place to host a badminton tournament.” Antonsen posted on his Instagram handle.
“Crossing my fingers that it will be better in the summer when the World Championship will take place in Delhi,” he added.
Antonsen, who has won bronze and a silver medal in the World Championships, also added in his post that he is being punished USD 5,000 fine. The Danish player last featured in the Indian Open in 2023, where he conceded a defeat in the second round.
Why was Antonsen fined?
According to the BWF Player commitment regulations, a player must compete in the World Tour 750, World Tour 1000 events and the World Tour finals, except for any injury or medical exemption ‘Top Committed Players’ -- (Top 15 singles players and top 10 doubles players).
The regulations also mention that any failure to comply would result in fines for players.
Rant from Mia Blichfeldt
Antonsen’s withdrawal comes a day after his compatriot Mia complained about the hygiene conditions at the venue.
However, the Badminton Association of India secretary, Sanjay Mishra, said that she was speaking about the warm-up area and not the main arena.
“Mia’s comments were made in a broader context around general playing conditions and personal health sensitivities, and not about the playing arena at the India Open specifically. She has clearly stated that the competition venue itself is well-maintained,” he explained.
“As mentioned in her conversation regarding the warm-up area, it is important to note that she was referring to the KD Jadhav Stadium, which serves as the training venue. As an athlete who is more sensitive to dust and environmental factors, she was sharing a personal perspective on how conditions can sometimes impact her health.”