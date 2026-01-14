ETV Bharat / sports

Indian Open 2026: Danish Shuttler Anders Antonsen Reveals Skipping Tournament Due To Extreme Air Pollution

Hyderabad: Recent remarks from a Danish badminton player and World No.3 Anders Antonsen have brought the issue of Delhi Pollution into focus. He revealed that he skipped the India Open due to extreme pollution in the city at the moment. The Danish star has skipped the tournament for the third consecutive time this year.

“Many are curious as to why I have pulled out of the India Open for the third consecutive year. Due to the extreme pollution in Delhi at the moment, I don’t think it’s a place to host a badminton tournament.” Antonsen posted on his Instagram handle.

File Photo: Anders Antonsen (Antonsen Instagram handle Screen Grab)

“Crossing my fingers that it will be better in the summer when the World Championship will take place in Delhi,” he added.

Antonsen, who has won bronze and a silver medal in the World Championships, also added in his post that he is being punished USD 5,000 fine. The Danish player last featured in the Indian Open in 2023, where he conceded a defeat in the second round.

Why was Antonsen fined?