ETV Bharat / sports

India's Oldest Test Cricketer CD Gopinath Passes Away At 96

Chennai: India's oldest living Test cricketer CD Gopinath died at the age of 96 on Thursday, ending the last human link to the nation's first Test-winning team. Gopinath, who was the second-oldest cricketer in the world after Australian legend Neil Harvey (97), is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren.

Following his demise, Mumbai's 95-year-old Chandrakant Patankar has become the country's oldest cricketer. He played one Test, against New Zealand in 1955. In the death of Gopinath, India has lost not just its oldest living Test cricketer but also the last personal link to a glorious chapter in the country's rich cricketing history.

Four years back, Gopinath had a twinkle in his eye while recounting India's first-ever Test triumph, an innings and eight-run win over England at Chepauk in 1952.

"See! That's the benefit of a long life. You can keep adding and rewriting the story. Everyone will give me the age's benefit, but you know, the benefit of doubt always goes to the batsman, doesn't it?" he had quipped.

Even at 92 then, Gopinath remained a brilliant raconteur, who would narrate amusing stories about his brief eight-Test stint in India whites. Of course, the brightest of them would be about those four glorious days in erstwhile Madras, now Chennai.

In the statistician's book, Gopinath's numbers will always remain modest — eight Tests, that yielded 242 runs with one fifty. But, typical of him, Gopinath never felt bitter about a short career that started on a promising note with a 50 and 42 against England at the Brabourne in 1951.

However, a rather modest subsequent trip to England later in 1952 had its own unpleasant ramifications, keeping him more out of the team than in.

But Gopinath remained a significant figure in domestic cricket, scoring heavily and captaining Madras often.

He ended up with 4259 runs from 83 matches at an average of 42. He also tallied nine hundreds. A notable moment in his career came when he made a brilliant, stroke-filled 175 in the second innings while visiting New Zealand for the South Zone.