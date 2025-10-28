ETV Bharat / sports

India's ODI Vice-Captain Iyer Out Of ICU, Remains Stable

India’s Shreyas Iyer walks off the field after being injured during the third ODI cricket match between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, in Sydney on Saturday, October 25, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: India’s ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, who suffered a ruptured spleen and rib cage injury during the third ODI against Australia, has been shifted out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Sydney hospital and is now in a stable condition, easing concerns over his health.

“He has been shifted out of ICU and may take a few more days before he is discharged from the hospital in Sydney,” a BCCI source privy to the development told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Iyer sustained a lower left rib cage injury while attempting a difficult running catch to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana’s bowling during the third ODI cricket match between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. Though he initially walked off the field with assistance from the physio, his condition later deteriorated as his vital parameters dropped, prompting immediate hospitalisation.