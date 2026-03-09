ETV Bharat / sports

India-New Zealand T20 WC Final Logs Record Concurrent Viewership Of 82.1 Crore

Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Siraj during celebrations after India won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, March 8, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The ICC T20 men's World Cup final smashed viewership records on streaming platform JioHotstar, with concurrent viewership touching 74.5 crore when the last New Zealand wicket fell.

On Sunday, India won the trophy for a record third time, also becoming the only country to win the title at home. When the final New Zealand wicket fell in the 19th over, giving India a 96-run victory, the concurrent viewership was 74.5 crore and reached 82.1 crore by the end of the post-match presentation.

The concurrent viewership of the final match built up gradually before hitting a crescendo. Before the final match began, concurrent viewership was at 2.1 crore when singer Ricky Martin performed and crept up to 4.2 crore when the toss was held.

It crossed the last record of 6.5 crore peak concurrent viewers in India vs England semi-final on JioHotstar platform. Peak concurrency is the highest number of viewers during a live stream at a time. Even before the first ball of India's innings was bowled, viewership touched 6.5 crore.