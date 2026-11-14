ETV Bharat / sports

India-New Zealand Test Series: Gurnoor Brar Added To Squad, Kuldeep Yadav Released

A collage of Gurnoor Brar (Left) and Kuldeep Yadav ( ANI )

New Delhi: Pacer Gurnoor Brar was added to India's squad for the two-Test series against New Zealand, beginning here on November 19, while spinner Kuldeep Yadav was released from the squad for to be able to play domestic cricket.

"The Men’s Selection Committee has added Gurnoor Brar to the Indian squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting November 19, 2026 in Wellington. "Kuldeep Yadav will be released from the Test squad in order to play the ongoing domestic cricket back in India," the BCCI said in a statement on Saturday.

With his selection in the Test squad, Brar will not be available for the fifth and final ODI in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. Considering the pace-friendly conditions, Kuldeep was not expected to be part of the playing eleven for the two red-ball games.