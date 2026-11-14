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India-New Zealand Test Series: Gurnoor Brar Added To Squad, Kuldeep Yadav Released

Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant has also joined the squad ahead of the game at the Basin Reserve, the BCCI said.

India New Zealand Test Series Gurnoor Brar Added To Squad Kuldeep Yadav Released
A collage of Gurnoor Brar (Left) and Kuldeep Yadav (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 14, 2026 at 10:15 AM IST

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New Delhi: Pacer Gurnoor Brar was added to India's squad for the two-Test series against New Zealand, beginning here on November 19, while spinner Kuldeep Yadav was released from the squad for to be able to play domestic cricket.

"The Men’s Selection Committee has added Gurnoor Brar to the Indian squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting November 19, 2026 in Wellington. "Kuldeep Yadav will be released from the Test squad in order to play the ongoing domestic cricket back in India," the BCCI said in a statement on Saturday.

With his selection in the Test squad, Brar will not be available for the fifth and final ODI in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. Considering the pace-friendly conditions, Kuldeep was not expected to be part of the playing eleven for the two red-ball games.

Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant has also joined the squad ahead of the game at the Basin Reserve, the BCCI added.

India’s updated Test squad: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar.

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TAGGED:

INDIA NEW ZEALAND TEST
GURNOOR BRAR
KULDEEP YADAV
INDIA TEST SQUAD

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