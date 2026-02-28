ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Boxing Championships: Lovlina Borgohain And Nikhat Zareen To Lead As India Name Squad for Asian Boxing Championships

New Delhi: Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen will spearhead the 20-member Indian contingent at the Asian Boxing Championships in Mongolia from March 28-April 11.

The 20-member squad was finalised after an intensive month-long evaluation process, with players inducted into the ongoing national camp in Patiala following the National Championships in January.

As per the selection policy, finalists at the Asian Boxing Championships in the approved weight categories for the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games will be selected as direct entries for the respective multi-sport contingents.

The continental championship therefore carries added significance as both a medal opportunity and a key qualification pathway for the upcoming multi-sport events.

Lovlina (75kg), who recently struck gold at the Boxam Elite Championship in Spain, will headline the women’s squad alongside Preeti (54kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70kg), and Priya (60kg), all of whom also won gold in Spain and have shown consistent form.

They will be joined by reigning world champions Minakshi (48kg) and Jaismine (57kg).

The remaining categories include World Boxing Cup Final gold medallist Nikhat Zareen (51kg), Ankushita Boro (65kg), Pooja Rani (80kg), and Alfiya Tarannum Akram Khan Pathan (80+kg), completing a well-rounded squad that blends experience with emerging talent.

In the men’s category, World Boxing Cup Final and Boxam Championship gold medallist Sachin (60kg) leads the contingent.

He is joined by Akash (75kg), who also won gold in Spain, along with silver medallist Deepak (70kg) and Ankush (80kg).