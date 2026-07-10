ETV Bharat / sports

Salima Tete To Lead Indian Women's Hockey Team In Asian Games As India Announce 20-Member Squad

Hyderabad: Hockey India on Friday announced the Indian women's hockey team for the 20th Asian Games 2026 to be held in Japan from September 19 to October 4. Salima Tete will continue as the captain of the 20-member team after leading India to the FIH Nations Cup title in New Zealand last month.

"We have a group in which we have a nice balance between juniors, experienced players and seniors who are constantly working to get the best out of each other," said the team's Chief Coach, Sjoerd Marijne, sharing his thoughts on the selected 20-member squad.

Savita, who is a veteran player in the squad and also a Padma Shri awardee, will be handling the goalkeeping duties along with Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Ishika Chaudhary and Jyoti will be the main pillars of teh defensive unit, including Lalthantluangi and Shilpi Dabas, who made their senior debut during the FIH Nations Cup. Captain Salima will be joined by Nikki Pradhan, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Neha and Deepika Soreng in the midfield.

Lalremsiami, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Ishika, Baljeet Kaur and Beauty Dungdung will feature in the forward line.