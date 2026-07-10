Salima Tete To Lead Indian Women's Hockey Team In Asian Games As India Announce 20-Member Squad
India have announced a 20-member Indian women's hockey squad for the Asian Games starting from September 19.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: Hockey India on Friday announced the Indian women's hockey team for the 20th Asian Games 2026 to be held in Japan from September 19 to October 4. Salima Tete will continue as the captain of the 20-member team after leading India to the FIH Nations Cup title in New Zealand last month.
"We have a group in which we have a nice balance between juniors, experienced players and seniors who are constantly working to get the best out of each other," said the team's Chief Coach, Sjoerd Marijne, sharing his thoughts on the selected 20-member squad.
Savita, who is a veteran player in the squad and also a Padma Shri awardee, will be handling the goalkeeping duties along with Bichu Devi Kharibam.
𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐲. 🇮🇳✨— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 10, 2026
Twenty players. One badge. One dream.
Presenting the Indian Women's Hockey Team selected for the Asian Games 2026, ready to give their all for the tricolour. 💙🏑
Join us in wishing the team the very best!#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame… pic.twitter.com/xx4KC6ooxp
Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Ishika Chaudhary and Jyoti will be the main pillars of teh defensive unit, including Lalthantluangi and Shilpi Dabas, who made their senior debut during the FIH Nations Cup. Captain Salima will be joined by Nikki Pradhan, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Neha and Deepika Soreng in the midfield.
Lalremsiami, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Ishika, Baljeet Kaur and Beauty Dungdung will feature in the forward line.
"This group of players has shown that they have the right form and fitness in recent months. We are confident that this team is ready for the challenge at the Asian Games," Chief Coach Marijne further added in his statement.
The women’s hockey competition in the Asian Games will feature a total of 10 teams. China are the defending champion, and India will aim to win the competition this time around after signing of the 2022 Asian Games with a bronze medal.
India squad for Asian Games 2026
Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders: Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Shilpi Dabas
Midfielders: Nikki Pradhan, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete (C), Neha, Deepika Soreng
Forwards: Lalremsiami, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Ishika, Baljeet Kaur, Beauty Dungdung.