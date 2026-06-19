Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: India Name Replacement After Shreyanka Patil Gets Ruled Out Of Tournament
Shreyanka Patil has been ruled out of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 due to an injury.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 12:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: India spinner Shreyanka Patil has been ruled out of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 due to an injury, and India has named her replacement for the remainder of the tournament. The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 has approved Prema Rawat as a replacement for the injured player in the Indian team.
Shreyanka picked up an ankle injury during the Group A clash against the Netherlands while fielding in the very first over. Patil was taken off the field on a stretcher and will no longer be a part of the tournament. Shreyanka has taken 29 wickets from 24 T20Is for the Indian team so far with an economy of 6.98 and a strike rate of 16.7. Her wrist-spin was turning out to be a wicket-taking option for the team.
🚨 News 🚨— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 19, 2026
Prema Rawat replaces the injured Shreyanka Patil in #TeamIndia's squad at ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.
Following Prema's inclusion in the squad, Niki Prasad has been added to the India A T20 squad and Minnu Mani has been added to the India A One-Day squad.
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India won the match by 95 runs in the fixture against the Netherlands, where Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma scored fifties. The team has now won two matches in their campaign so far.
Shreyanka’s replacement, Rawat, was already in England for the India A tour and will join the Indian team.
The 24-year-old leg-break bowler is yet to play any international fixture but was impressive with her performance in the recent edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) and also in the Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars. She scalped eight wickets with a bowling average of 9.62 for India A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament. In the WPL 2026, she played three matches, taking two wickets with an economy of 5.33. Also, she was the joint-leading wicket-taker on India A's tour of Australia last year, taking seven wickets from three matches.
India's updated squad for the World Cup
Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Nandni Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Radha Yadav, Prema Rawat.