ETV Bharat / sports

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: India Name Replacement After Shreyanka Patil Gets Ruled Out Of Tournament

Hyderabad: India spinner Shreyanka Patil has been ruled out of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 due to an injury, and India has named her replacement for the remainder of the tournament. The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 has approved Prema Rawat as a replacement for the injured player in the Indian team.

Shreyanka picked up an ankle injury during the Group A clash against the Netherlands while fielding in the very first over. Patil was taken off the field on a stretcher and will no longer be a part of the tournament. Shreyanka has taken 29 wickets from 24 T20Is for the Indian team so far with an economy of 6.98 and a strike rate of 16.7. Her wrist-spin was turning out to be a wicket-taking option for the team.

India won the match by 95 runs in the fixture against the Netherlands, where Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma scored fifties. The team has now won two matches in their campaign so far.